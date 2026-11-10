PPP Demands Lee Veto Special Counsel “Jailbreak Bill”
(MENAFN) South Korea’s largest opposition party on Tuesday pressed President Lee Jae Myung to veto a bill that would launch a special counsel probe into claims that indictments against him and other political figures were fabricated.
Lawmakers from the People Power Party (PPP) assembled outside the presidential office in Seoul. They accused the governing Democratic Party of trying to put Lee beyond the reach of criminal prosecution, a South Korean news agency reported.
“The special counsel bill marks the final step in a project to free Lee Jae Myung from prison,” said PPP leader Jang Dong-hyeok.
Jang branded the measure a “jailbreak bill” and called for Lee’s suspended criminal trials to resume.
The legislation targets allegations that prosecutors serving under former President Yoon Suk Yeol manufactured evidence or coerced witnesses into false testimony against Lee and others.
Lee’s court cases have been frozen since he took office in June 2025. Constitutional provisions shield a sitting president from criminal prosecution, with exceptions only for insurrection or treason. He faces charges tied to development scandals, alleged illegal remittances to North Korea and the misuse of public funds.
The PPP has already held demonstrations against the bill and plans more rallies nationwide, starting Saturday in Busan.
The Democratic Party denied the accusations. It said clauses that would have let the special counsel withdraw indictments were stripped from the final version of the bill.
Lawmakers from the People Power Party (PPP) assembled outside the presidential office in Seoul. They accused the governing Democratic Party of trying to put Lee beyond the reach of criminal prosecution, a South Korean news agency reported.
“The special counsel bill marks the final step in a project to free Lee Jae Myung from prison,” said PPP leader Jang Dong-hyeok.
Jang branded the measure a “jailbreak bill” and called for Lee’s suspended criminal trials to resume.
The legislation targets allegations that prosecutors serving under former President Yoon Suk Yeol manufactured evidence or coerced witnesses into false testimony against Lee and others.
Lee’s court cases have been frozen since he took office in June 2025. Constitutional provisions shield a sitting president from criminal prosecution, with exceptions only for insurrection or treason. He faces charges tied to development scandals, alleged illegal remittances to North Korea and the misuse of public funds.
The PPP has already held demonstrations against the bill and plans more rallies nationwide, starting Saturday in Busan.
The Democratic Party denied the accusations. It said clauses that would have let the special counsel withdraw indictments were stripped from the final version of the bill.
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