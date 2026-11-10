NAPAC-USA Celebrates Nigerian American U.S. Electoral Gains And Looks Ahead To 2028

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- Prince Maduka Nkuku, National President of NAPAC-USALOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Nigerian American Public Affairs Committee (NAPAC-USA) today congratulated Nigerian Americans elected to public office in the November 3, 2026, midterm elections. The victories came amid broader Democratic gains and marked a milestone for Nigerian American representation in state and local government.Among those recognized were NAPAC-USA member Segun Adeyina, who won reelection to the Georgia House of Representatives, and fellow Georgia House winners Gabe Okoye, Phil Olaleye, and Solomon Adesanya as well as Oye Owolewa, elected to an at-large seat on the Council of the District of Columbia, Junior Ezeonu, elected to the Texas House of Representatives, Justin Onwenu of Michigan, Carol Kazeem of Pennsylvania and Will Jawando, elected Montgomery County executive in Maryland.Throughout the election season, NAPAC-USA's national network, state and regional partners, and grassroots volunteers worked to educate and mobilize voters in Nigerian American and other African immigrant communities. NAPAC thanked the volunteers, community organizations, and voters who contributed to that effort.Turning electoral gains into meaningful representation“The 2026 midterm elections have demonstrated what is possible when communities recognize the power of their collective voices and actively participate in the democratic process. NAPAC-USA is proud of the work we have done to educate, organize, and mobilize African immigrant voters, and we celebrate the growing number of Nigerian Americans elected to public office,” said Prince Maduka Nkuku, National President of NAPAC-USA.“But winning elections is only the beginning. We must now work even harder to consolidate the gains of these midterms and translate electoral success into meaningful political representation, responsive public policies, and lasting protections for our community.”NAPAC-USA will continue its voter education, leadership development, and public policy work between election cycles. The organization looks forward to working with elected officials at the local, state, and federal levels and encouraging community members to take part in public hearings, policy discussions, and other decisions that affect their families.In addition, as part of the broader NAPAC ecosystem, the organization is preparing the proposed NAPAC Action Fund for the 2028 presidential election cycle.

Maduka Nkuku

NAPAC USA

+1 202-769-2550

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NAPAC-USA Celebrates Nigerian American U.S. Electoral Gains and Looks Ahead to 2028 News Provided By NAPAC USA November 10, 2026, 05:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: U.S. Politics



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