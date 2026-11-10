Sanskrit University Appointments Row: After Kerala Govt's Audit, Governor's Intervention Sought

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 10 (IANS) The Save University Campaign Committee, led by R.S. Sasikumar, on Tuesday, decided to take the alleged irregularities in 19 faculty appointments at the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Kalady, to the Governor, who is also the Chancellor of state universities, seeking urgent action.

The move follows the State Finance Audit Department's findings that the 19 teaching appointments made in 2021 had no government approval.

The audit has also flagged alleged violations of the reservation roster and the unauthorised shifting of sanctioned vacancies between departments.

"We will bring all the audit findings to the attention of the Chancellor and seek further action. The university is in a total mess. The Vice-Chancellor is helpless and cannot do much under the present circumstances. Action can now be taken only by the Chancellor," said Sasikumar.

The committee wants the Chancellor to examine the entire audit report and initiate appropriate action against those responsible for the alleged irregularities.

It has also demanded a comprehensive inquiry into the appointments and their cancellation if found illegal.

One of the appointments under scrutiny is that of Ninitha Kanicheri, wife of M.B. Rajesh, who has served as an MP, Assembly Speaker and state minister.

She was appointed Assistant Professor in the Malayalam Department. Rajesh lost the April 2026 Assembly polls.

Her appointment had triggered a major controversy in February 2021, with allegations that the rank list prepared by subject experts had been overturned to favour her.

Three members of the interview panel had reportedly objected to the published rank list, alleging that deserving candidates had been bypassed.

The then Vice-Chancellor had rejected the allegations, while Rajesh had denied interfering in the selection process.

Sasikumar said the timing of the audit findings was significant.

"People are asking why these findings are coming out now. It was Pinarayi Vijayan who was heading the government when these appointments were made. There was a huge controversy even then, but nothing happened. The audit findings have now brought the irregularities into the open," he said.

The audit reportedly found that the former Vice-Chancellor had shifted vacancies between departments without the required syndicate's approval.

It also questioned the failure to follow the prescribed reservation norms.

The university is now facing questions over the financial burden caused by the appointments.

The latest findings have added to the controversy surrounding appointments in state institutions, at a time when allegations of large-scale irregularities in PSC recruitment have triggered a political storm in Kerala.