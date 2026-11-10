Amit Shah Celebrates Gujarati New Year With Visitors At His Residence, Exchanges Festive Greetings

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Nov 10 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah celebrated the Gujarati New Year at his residence in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, where people gathered to greet him and exchange festive wishes on the occasion.

HM Shah extended his New Year greetings to people across Gujarat, wishing them happiness, peace, prosperity and joy in the coming year.

In a post on social media platform X, HM Shah said:“Heartfelt New Year greetings to all Gujarati brothers and sisters. May this New Year bring a new light of happiness, peace, prosperity and joy into your lives. I pray that the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi continue to shower upon every family.”

The gathering at HM Shah's residence in Ahmedabad saw people from different walks of life visiting to extend their greetings. Several BJP leaders, legislators, MPs and party workers were present at the gathering.

HM Shah is on a four-day visit to the state during the Diwali and Gujarati New Year festivities. During his visit, he attended a series of official and organisational programmes in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar.

On Monday, he inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 30 development projects worth around Rs 1,024 crore in his Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency.

The projects included civic infrastructure, housing and water-related facilities. Earlier, he also inaugurated an advanced library in Jodhpur Ward and an Urban Primary Health Centre in the Gota-Science City area of Ahmedabad.

The visit also included meetings with senior state government officials on internal security, law and order, urban development and preparations for the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

The Gujarati New Year, also known as Bestu Varas or Nutan Varsh, marks the beginning of 'Vikram Samvat 2083'.

It is celebrated on the day after Diwali and is traditionally marked by prayers at temples, family gatherings and the exchange of greetings, with people wishing one another.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended New Year greetings, wishing people happiness, peace, prosperity and good health.