Sony Takes Female Creators From Concept To Campaign At Its Next Alpha Femme Workshop

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The upcoming commercial photography workshop builds on Sony's growing Alpha Femme initiative, which has recorded more than 500 participations across eight workshops since January 2025 Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Sony Middle East and Africa is set to host the next edition of its Alpha Femme workshop series on Sunday, 15 November, bringing together women who are passionate about photography and visual storytelling for a hands-on commercial photography workshop exploring the creative journey from concept to campaign.

Titledthe workshop will be led by Dubai-based commercial and advertising photographer, who brings over eight years of industry experience. Taking place from, Dubai, the session will guide participants through the process of developing a commercial photography campaign, from interpreting a client brief and establishing a creative direction to preparing for a shoot and producing a cohesive set of campaign images.

Through live demonstrations, discussions and guided hands-on shooting sessions, participants will gain practical insights into the creative and technical decisions involved in commercial photography. The workshop will also offer attendees the opportunity to explore Sony's professional Alpha cameras and lenses, with a focus on the Alpha 7R series and the latest Sony Alpha a7R VI, while learning how to apply different techniques to their own creative work.

Since its launch in January 2025, Sony's Alpha Femme initiative has brought together female photographers, videographers, content creators and directors of photography (DOPs), including Sony ambassador Amani Al Shaali, supporting their creative and professional development. With eight workshops conducted and over 500 participants recorded to date, attendance has grown from an initial 35 participants to more than 50 per session, with workshops consistently reaching full capacity.

Through dedicated Communities of Interest (COIs) spanning commercial, portrait, wedding, landscape, events, fashion and wildlife photography, Alpha Femme offers specialised workshops tailored to the skills and creative challenges of each genre. Combining expert-led training, live demonstrations and hands-on experience with Sony's professional cameras and lenses, the sessions help participants develop practical skills, exchange knowledge and build connections with fellow creators

Speaking about the initiative,said,“Sony's Alpha Femme has continued to grow since its introduction, bringing together women with different levels of experience and interests across photography and visual storytelling. Through these workshops, we want to provide female creators with opportunities to learn from industry professionals, experience Sony's imaging technology and develop their skills in a collaborative environment. The growing participation reflects the value of bringing creators together through shared learning, and we look forward to building on this community.”

The impact of Alpha Femme is also reflected in the experiences of its members, who have found opportunities to build confidence, explore their creativity, and learn from one another., a community member, shared how the initiative helped her trust her creative instincts, saying,“I found my community before I chose my camera.”

Meanwhile, local community memberhighlighted the supportive environment, noting that it encourages her to“explore my creativity, express my ideas, and grow as a content creator.”

Together, their experiences reflect the value of Alpha Femme in creating a space where women can exchange ideas, experiment with new techniques and grow in confidence alongside a community that inspires and supports their creative journeys.

Building on the continued growth of Alpha Femme, Sony has also introduced a dedicated Alpha Femme page on its Alpha Universe platform, offering female creators an opportunity to showcase their work and stay informed about upcoming workshops and launches. Members interested in being featured on the page are encouraged to register for monthly Alpha Femme workshops and regularly update their profiles with their latest portfolio images and photographs captured using Sony equipment.

Female photographers and content creators interested in attending the upcoming commercial photography workshop can register through the Alpha Universe. Information on upcoming Alpha Femme workshops and launches is also available on the Alpha Femme page.

Sony Middle East and Africa FZE is a 100% subsidiary of Sony Corporation and is the regional headquarters for the Middle East and Africa regions. The company is engaged in the business of Sony Consumer Electronics, Mobile Electronics (Car Audio), broadcasting and professional products and Computer Entertainment (PlayStation) products in more than 40 countries in the region.

Apart from stock operations in the Jebel Ali Free Zone Establishment in Dubai, Sony Middle East and Africa leads execution of various logistics, sales, marketing, advertising and customer services activities through its business partners. 353 accredited third-party service centres reinforce Sony's presence in key markets in the region.

Sony Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corporation and is responsible for the Entertainment, Technology & Services (ET&S) business. With the mission to“create the future of entertainment through the power of technology together with creators,” we aim to continue to deliver Kando* to people around the world.

*Kando is a Japanese word that roughly translates to the sense of awe and emotion you feel when experiencing something beautiful and amazing for the first time.