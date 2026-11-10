Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Reveal What They Don't Like Bringing Back To Bedroom On Koffee With Karan 9

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are one of the most loved and celebrated couples who make millions of hearts beat with their stunning looks, undying love for each other, and mushy PDA moments. The duo started their romance, allegedly, on the sets of Shershaah, and the rest is just history! Now they are parents to a beautiful baby girl named Sarayaah and are also expecting baby number two.

Sid and Kiara's Crackling Chemistry!

The duo looked dazzling as ever, as they marked their presence on Koffee With Karan season 9. Host, Karan Johar threw some spicy questions at them, and they answered them with ultimate grace. When Karana asked them any character or role-play idea they wanted to bring home. To which Sid replied, "We don't like to bring work home, especially to our bedroom. That was quite a cheeky reply, and there's no denying that!

Take a look!

How Fan's Reacted!

As soon as the promo video of the fresh episode was released, fans went gaga and how!

One user wrote,“Super excited to watch SidKiara together on KWK.”

Another user wrote,“Oh my god finally I am so excited.”

One more comment read,“was waiting for the guest reveal: Chalo I am free for another week. eyeing for perhaps the last episode: Possibly my King and Princess during our release week.”

About Kiara-Sid's Relationship!

Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot on February 7, 2023, in a grand royal ceremony at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.