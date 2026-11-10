Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani Join Koffee With Karan Season 9

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Appear on Koffee With Karan

After Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, power couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will be seen as the next guests on Season 9 of Koffee With Karan. On Tuesday, the promo of a new episode was unveiled, and it features none other than Sidharth and Kiara. Serving major style goals, Kiara looks breathtaking in a stunning red dress, while Sidharth complements her effortlessly in an off-white pant suit featuring subtle black prints. Sharing the promo, Karan Johar on Instagram wrote, "He manifested a bright future with her on this couch, and now we're catching up on their happily ever after! This Koffee date is extra special. Koffee with Karan Season 9, Episode 5, streaming Wednesday at 7pm, only on The Peacock Hub on JioHotstar." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

In the promo, the couple can be seen reminiscing about their fairytale wedding and recounting how Karan Johar hilariously threw Shahid Kapoor off the stage when he tried to join in Karan's performance! The laughs and banter keep rolling when Karan asks the couple about any character of theirs they would want to roleplay. Sidharth jokingly mentions, "We don't want to bring our work home and certainly not to our bedroom."

Relationship and Family Life

Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 7, 2023, at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan. The two apparently fell in love while shooting for 'Shershaah', which was released in 2021. Kiara and Sidharth, who are already parents to daughter Saraayah, are currently expecting their second child. In October, the couple announced their pregnancy news with an adorable post.“Blessed once again with the greatest gift of all. Our hearts are so full of love and gratitude," Sidharth and Kiara's post read. The announcement was soon flooded with congratulatory messages from fans and members of the film industry. Sidharth's mentor and filmmaker Karan Johar was among the first to react to the post, writing,“Love love you,” along with multiple red heart emojis. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Saraayah, in 2025. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)