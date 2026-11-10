Telangana BJP Leader Criticises Rahul Gandhi Over Naxalism Stance

BJP Criticises Rahul Gandhi's Reaction to PM Modi's Bastar Address

Telangana BJP president Ramchander Rao on Tuesday criticised senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the latter's reaction to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address in Bastar. He accused the Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha of failing to condemn Naxalite violence and attacks on security personnel while urging him to participate in a debate in Parliament.

Reacting to Gandhi's challenge to PM Modi for an open debate, Rao accused the Congress leader and his party of repeatedly disrespecting the military, armed forces and paramilitary personnel. "It is Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party who have repeatedly failed to respect the military, armed forces and paramilitary forces of this country," he told ANI.

Rao alleged that the Congress had not condemned the killing of CRPF personnel in the Bastar region. In contrast, he highlighted that Prime Minister Modi celebrated Diwali with CRPF, paramilitary and armed forces personnel in Bastar. "They did not condemn the killing of CRPF personnel in the Bastar region. In contrast, PM Narendra Modi celebrated Diwali with CRPF personnel, paramilitary forces and armed forces personnel in Bastar," he said.

Accusations Regarding Naxalite Violence and Security Personnel

He further accused Gandhi of not condemning Naxalite violence in Bastar, the killing of security personnel in Pulwama or acts of terrorism, and alleged that he had not expressed sympathy for the victims. "Rahul Gandhi has not had the courage to condemn these attacks or express sympathy for the victims. He has not condemned Naxalite violence in Bastar, the killing of our jawans in Pulwama or acts of terrorism," he said.

“Rahul Gandhi should come to Parliament and participate in a debate. I would advise him not to run away to Vietnam, Russia or America,” Rao added.

Rahul Gandhi's Challenge to Prime Minister Modi

Earlier on Monday, Gandhi again challenged Prime Minister Modi to an open debate over allegations of being anti-national and controlled by foreign forces, saying his challenge to the Prime Minister still stands. In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi addressed the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), saying the expressions of its personnel showed that they did not believe the Prime Minister's remarks. "Your faces said it all: you didn't buy the PM's lies. He called us Naxals," Gandhi said.

Reiterating his challenge, the Congress leader said the Prime Minister should debate him on who was anti-national and who was controlled by foreign forces. "My challenge stands. Let him debate me on who is anti-national and who is controlled by foreign forces. Any time, any place," he said.

Gandhi further claimed that PM Modi would not be able to face a jawan after the debate. "My guarantee: after the debate, the PM won't have the guts to stand in front of a single jawan again," he added. This comes after PM Modi on Sunday warned that the threat of Naxalism was not over, alleging that "Dimagi Naxals" had infiltrated several organisations and political parties and were inciting people against the Constitution and democracy. (ANI)

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