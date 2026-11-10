A GRAND THANKSGIVING ON THE GULF: GRAND GALVEZ PRESENTS ITS 150-FOOT BRUNCH BUFFET On November 26

A hand-carved Grand Galvez ice sculpture with bountiful fresh seafood.

Grand Galvez, also know as the Queen of the Gulf, is the perfect place to celebrate Thanksgiving Day.

A 150-foot long buffet features Thanksgiving Day specialities and Gulf Coast seafood

Historic beachfront hotel celebrates Thursday, November 26, with holiday favorites, Gulf Coast seafood and chef-attended carving stations

GALVESTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Thanksgiving takes a special place at Grand Galvez, Autograph Collection, where a 150-foot-long brunch buffet brings traditional holiday favorites, Gulf Coast seafood and Lone Star specialties to the table. Served Thursday Day, November 26, reservations are available from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. With its historic beachfront setting and 4-star hospitality, Grand Galvez offers a festive backdrop for guests in the Grand Ballroom with panoramic views of the Gulf.

The spread pairs traditional Thanksgiving flavors with a large selection of breakfast specialties and baked goods, fresh salads and charcuteries, vegetables, a pasta station, savory side dishes and a large dessert presentation.

The seafood and raw bar menu includes Poached Peel and Eat Cajun Shrimp, Half Shell Gulf Oysters, Crab Clusters, Green Lip Mussels, Oysters Galvez and Shrimp and Crab Campechana. Chef-attended carving stations feature hand-carved Rosemary Sage Turkey Roast, Garlic Dijon Prime Rib of Beef and Smoked Pit Ham.

Thanksgiving Day Brunch at Grand Galvez

. Date: Thursday, November 26, 2026

. Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. CST

. Pricing: $129.99 per person; $39.99 for children ages 6–12; complimentary for children under 6

. Reservations: Strongly encouraged; reservations are available by calling 409-765-7721, ext. 2142.

. Attire: No shorts, T-shirts, hats or swimwear. Gentlemen are asked to wear collared shirts and/or sport

coats.

Grand Galvez Thanksgiving Day Brunch Buffet Dropbox:

Images courtesy of Grand Galvez/Seawall Hospitality LLC



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About Grand Galvez, Autograph Collection

Located on Galveston Island and the sun-kissed shores of the Texas Gulf Coast, Grand Galvez, Autograph Collection – a stunning 222-guest room hotel that envelopes visitors with grand experiences and captivating, gracious services – is part of Autograph Collection Hotels, Marriott Bonvoy's diverse and dynamic portfolio of independent hotels championing individuality. The hotel and resort have welcomed guests worldwide for more than 110 years. The AAA 4-Diamond property is the finest and only historic beachfront hotel on the Texas Gulf Coast, is renowned as the“Queen of the Gulf” and the most haunted hotel in Texas.

Hotelier Mark Wyant, owner, Seawall Hospitality LLC, purchased the property from the heirs of Galveston Island-born oilman and developer George P. Mitchell in March 2021. Mr. Wyant, along with his wife, Lorenda Wyant, has instituted extensive renovations which emphasize great respect for the iconic architecture and historic design of the property. The focus is on the alluring, luxurious, glamorous, and sophisticated reputation of Grand Galvez, creating an interpretation of modernism blended with the energy of the Jay Gatsby era. The hotel has a long and storied history as a treasured vacation, wedding, and event destination for visitors from Texas, the surrounding states and beyond. Guests enjoy multiple dining and drinking experiences at Monarch restaurant, The Founders Bar, GiGi Beach Club, and poolside with menus developed by the talented culinary team highlighting its commitment to culinary excellence and exceptional guest experiences. The Aviator Suite, Balinese Suite and Sinatra Suite each offer a distinct sense of opulence and privacy for discerning travelers and high-profile guests. Grand Galvez embraces its longstanding, rich mark as an iconic and revered social destination.

Images courtesy of Grand Galvez/Seawall Hospitality LLC



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About Autograph Collection® Hotels

Autograph Collection Hotels advocates for the original, championing the individuality of each of its over 280 independent hotels located in the most desirable destinations across nearly 50 countries and territories. Each hotel is a product of passion, inspired by a clear vision, soul, and story that makes it individual and special: Exactly Like Nothing Else. Hand-selected for their inherent craft and distinct perspectives on design and hospitality, Autograph Collection properties offer rich immersive moments that leave a lasting imprint. For more information, please visit., and explore on social via Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook to be inspired by immersive moments that are #ExactlyLikeNothingElse. Autograph Collection is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit

marriottbonvoy.

Grand Galvez, Autograph Collection participates in Marriott Bonvoy – the award-winning travel program from Marriott International – allowing members to earn and redeem points for their stay at the historic hotel, and at other hotels and resorts across Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio of brands. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and a contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind. For more information and to make a reservation, visit

galvez-resort-autograph-collection/overview/

Barbara Buzzell

The Buzzell Company

+1 214-912-0691

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A GRAND THANKSGIVING ON THE GULF: GRAND GALVEZ PRESENTS ITS 150-FOOT BRUNCH BUFFET On November 26 News Provided By The Buzzell Company November 10, 2026, 05:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



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