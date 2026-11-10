Dubai's Afterpeak Taps Too Lost For Exclusive Global Distribution

Too Lost signs Afterpeak and its 25,000+ release catalog to an exclusive, multi-year global distribution deal backed by multi-seven-figure financing.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Too Lost has signed Afterpeak, the Dubai-based independent music and entertainment company founded by Avery Chauhan. The deal is an exclusive, multi-year distribution partnership covering existing catalog and every release still in the pipeline. Too Lost is also providing multi-seven-figure financing to fund marketing, catalog growth, artist development, and new music.Afterpeak launched in 2020 and has since built a catalog of more than 25,000 releases that have garnered more than 3 billion Spotify streams, drawing on original recordings alongside covers and remixes made with artists, producers, and vocalists around the world. The company works at high volume with an internet-native approach, pairing creative development with technology, data, and catalog management.Afterpeak has been steering more of its energy toward original music, artist development, and licensing. Several of its artists now reach millions of listeners across the globe. Too Lost CEO and Co-Founder Gregory Hirschhorn first approached Chauhan about a distribution venture five years ago.“I first met Avery five years ago when I approached him about doing a distribution venture with Too Lost,” Hirschhorn said.“We finally got the deal to make sense, and we're very excited to work with Avery and the entire Afterpeak team. They've built an incredibly successful, digitally native music business, and we believe there is a huge opportunity to help accelerate what they've already created.”For Afterpeak, the draw is in infrastructure that keeps pace with how the company already operates.“Afterpeak has always been built to move quickly, think independently and create at scale,” said Chauhan.“Too Lost understands that approach and gives us the best-in-class global infrastructure to support the next phase of our growth, without losing the flexibility and creative control that define how we work. We're excited to build this next chapter together.”Recorded music is only part of the Afterpeak picture. Afterpeak's experiences division has staged a private 164-foot superyacht experience during the Abu Dhabi Formula 1 Grand Prix, along with invite-only cultural events in Amsterdam, Bali, Thailand, Abu Dhabi, and Stockholm. Alongside the label side of the business, the financing is meant to help Afterpeak develop artist projects, expand its catalog, and scale operations.Too Lost, a division of Too Lost Music Group (TLMG), serves more than half a million artists and record labels and delivers roughly 10% of the world's newly released music each day. Afterpeak's 25,000+ releases and its new release pipeline now join that flow, with new financing behind its artist projects and the next wave of new releases.

Brandon Williams

Too Lost

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Dubai's Afterpeak Taps Too Lost for Exclusive Global Distribution News Provided By Digital Music News November 10, 2026, 05:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Music Industry, World & Regional



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