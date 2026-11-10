From Refugee Camps To AI - Founder Rumana Khan Returns To Los Angeles

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The Child CEO and Psy Buddy founder is available for interviews and speaking discussions as her school curriculum and AI MVP become demo ready.

- Rumana KhanMELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Rumana Khan, who grew up in refugee camps before becoming a Chartered Structural Engineer and entrepreneur, will return to Los Angeles in November with two youth-focused products ready for school conversations. The Child CEO TM and Psy BuddyTM founder will attend Mega 1 from November 15 to 18, 2026 as a delegate for business networking.Khan is opening interview and speaking enquiries with journalists, podcasters, event organisers and education creators. Topics include youth leadership skills, the relationship between emotional intelligence and decision-making, and the responsibilities involved in developing AI companions for children.The timing follows concrete developments in her work. Child CEO is ready for Australian school rollout through a 40-module annual online curriculum, with a one-term pilot option. Psy Buddy has reached a working MVP stage and is ready for demonstrations to schools and prospective partners.“As an engineer, I learned to ask what a structure needs to withstand before deciding how to build it,” Khan said.“I bring that question to human development too. What pressures will young people face, and how can we give them opportunities to practise before those pressures become overwhelming?”Raised across refugee camps in Germany, Khan later trained in engineering in the United Kingdom and built a career across major projects and business ventures. She spoke at Mega Success in 2025 and returns this year to build relationships around products that prospective partners can now examine.Interview topics include why emotional skills deserve sustained practice alongside academic learning; what leadership can mean for a child before a job title; how parents and schools can connect learning with daily experience; and what a working AI prototype still needs to demonstrate before wider use.Her perspective combines engineering, entrepreneurship and youth coaching. She can discuss the design decisions behind Psy Buddy, the questions she wants educators and mental health professionals to challenge, and the distinction between product readiness, appropriate deployment and evidence of outcomes.“I want a serious conversation about what children need and what technology can responsibly contribute,” Khan said.“The people who ask difficult questions can help us build something more useful.”Event organisers can enquire about talks on emotional intelligence under pressure, youth leadership and human-centred AI. Journalists and podcast hosts can request an interview, while education creators can discuss a product walkthrough or an editorial collaboration. In-person conversations during the Los Angeles visit are subject to availability; remote enquiries are also welcome.Media and speaking requests can use the subject“MEDIA LA”, with the outlet or event name, proposed topic, audience, format and preferred dates. School and professional demonstrations can be requested separately through the same contact.About Rumana KhanRumana Khan is a structural engineer, entrepreneur, mother and founder of Child CEO and Psy Buddy. Her work brings together systems thinking, emotional intelligence and youth development. She speaks about leadership under pressure, human-centred AI and designing opportunities for the next generation.

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From Refugee Camps to AI - Founder Rumana Khan Returns to Los Angeles News Provided By Primepod Group Pty Ltd November 10, 2026, 05:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, International Organizations, Science



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