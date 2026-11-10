Child CEO Opens Australian School Enrolments For 40 Module Annual Curriculum

The Child CEO

Online youth leadership and emotional intelligence program offers a full-year pathway, a one-term school pilot and coaching enquiries.

- Rumana KhanMELBOURNE, VIC, AUSTRALIA, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Child CEO TM,founded by structural engineer and entrepreneur Rumana Khan, is opening enrolment enquiries for its 40-module annual online curriculum for Australian schools. Schools can also explore a one-term pilot before deciding whether to adopt the full-year program.The curriculum brings emotional intelligence, self-regulation and communication together with leadership, financial literacy and entrepreneurial thinking. Its purpose is to give young people structured opportunities to practise how they respond to pressure, make decisions, express their ideas and take responsibility for their next steps.“We teach children how to answer questions. I also want them to learn how to understand themselves when the answer is difficult,” said Khan.“When you can recognise what you feel, communicate what you need and think through your choices, you have foundations you can use well beyond the classroom.”The annual pathway spreads 40 modules across the school year. The one-term pilot provides a shorter entry point for schools that want to examine the content, delivery requirements and suitability for their students before making an annual commitment. Demonstrations and enrolment discussions are now available.Child CEO is designed around practical reflection and application. Its approach connects the learner's own experience with conversations involving parents and educators, so that ideas explored through the program can be discussed in everyday situations at school and at home. Schools can raise questions about year-level suitability and implementation during the demonstration.Families can also enquire about Child CEO coaching. This provides a separate conversation for parents seeking support with their child's confidence, emotional skills, communication or leadership development outside a whole-school arrangement.Khan's background spans engineering, business and youth coaching. Her interest in helping young people develop agency is shaped by her own childhood in refugee camps and her subsequent career building structures and businesses.“A child should have room to discover who they are before pressure tells them who they must become,” Khan said.“The aim is to give that learning a place in the year, with opportunities to return to it and practise.”School leaders, wellbeing teams and curriculum decision-makers can request a demonstration using the enquiry subject“CHILD CEO SCHOOL DEMO”. Parents can use“CHILD CEO COACHING”. Enquiries should identify the school year levels or learner's age and the preferred annual, pilot or coaching pathway.About Child CEOChild CEO is a youth education and coaching program founded by Rumana Khan. It combines emotional intelligence and leadership development with financial literacy and entrepreneurial thinking. Its Australian school offer includes a 40-module annual online curriculum and a one-term pilot option.

Rumana Khan

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Child CEO Opens Australian School Enrolments for 40 Module Annual Curriculum News Provided By Primepod Group Pty Ltd November 10, 2026, 05:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Science



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