Harvest Nano Highlights Next-Generation Textile Circularity Technology

Harvest Nano's integrated textile-circularity platform connects Smart Sorting, feedstock control, textile processing, cellulose recovery, traceability, and contamination-aware management.

Harvest Nano integrates Smart Sorting, traceability, contamination-aware, and cellulose nanocellulose recovery to turn textile waste into higher-value materials

- Dr. Refael Aharon, Founder of Harvest Nano

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Harvest Nano Inc. (“Harvest Nano” or“HN”) today highlighted its integrated technology platform for converting post-consumer textile waste into higher-value cellulose, microcellulose, and nanocellulose materials while supporting the traceability, contamination control, and environmental accountability increasingly required across the textile circularity sector.

Harvest Nano's work goes beyond simply sorting or diverting textiles from landfill. Its platform combines material identification, Smart Sorting, feedstock control, textile processing, cellulose recovery, process automation, traceability, and contamination-aware handling, including operational approaches addressing PFAS, microplastics, and other contaminants associated with post-consumer textile streams.

The technology was developed to help move textile circularity from reports, pilots, and sustainability narratives into measurable industrial performance.

“Real circularity requires more than moving waste from one location to another,” said Dr. Refael Aharon, founder of Harvest Nano.“It requires knowing what the material is, where it came from, where it goes, what contaminants it contains, what technology is authorized to process it, and what useful product is actually produced.”

BUILT FOR THE NEXT GENERATION OF REGULATORY AND MARKET REQUIREMENTS

Extended Producer Responsibility (“EPR”), traceability requirements, chemical-management expectations, waste-accountability standards, and increasing scrutiny of PFAS and microplastics are changing the economics of textile recycling.

Harvest Nano's technology is designed to support those requirements by creating an auditable path from:

waste textile → identification → sorting → contamination management → processing → recovered material → documented end use.

Harvest Nano does not claim that its technology, by itself, guarantees regulatory compliance. Rather, its systems are designed to provide the measurement, traceability, process control, and environmental data needed to support responsible compliance programs.

PERFORMANCE, RIGHTS AND DATA MUST MATCH THE PUBLIC NARRATIVE

Harvest Nano believes the next stage of circularity will require a higher standard of accountability.

Show the technology.

Show the performance.

Show the rights.

Show the funding.

Show the traceability.

Show the PFAS and microplastic controls.

Show where the waste actually goes.

Show what useful product is actually produced.

Harvest Nano will continue developing technologies intended to convert difficult waste streams into valuable materials while protecting intellectual property, environmental integrity, public funding accountability, and transparent project performance.

About Harvest Nano

Harvest Nano Inc. develops technology and integrated systems for waste conversion, Smart Sorting, textile circularity, cellulose and nanocellulose production, contamination-aware processing, and related material-recovery applications.

Media / Company Contact

Dr. Refael Aharon

Founder, Harvest Nano

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RefaelAharon

Refael Aharon

Waste2Nano

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Harvest Nano Highlights Next-Generation Textile Circularity Technology News Provided By Waste2Nano November 10, 2026, 05:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Consumer Goods, Environment, Textiles & Fabric Industry



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