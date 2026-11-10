Rumana Khan Opens AI Governance Advisory Enquiries For Child Focused Technology

AI governance for children

The engineer and founder connects human development methods with practical governance for children's education and emotional wellbeing apps.

- Rumana KhanMELBOURNE, VIC, AUSTRALIA, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Rumana Khan, founder of Child CEO TM and Psy BuddyTM, is opening AI governance advisory enquiries focused on children's education and emotional wellbeing technology. The invitation brings her engineering and product development experience into discussions about how human development principles should shape the behaviour, limits and oversight of AI applications.Her proposed advisory approach draws on three proprietary developmental frameworks: Human Development IntelligenceTM (HDI), EMOTETM and Human Growth IntelligenceTM (HGI). They provide a structure for considering developmental context, guiding reflection and action, and examining capability growth over time. Governance requirements address how those methods should be implemented and tested.“When you build an AI experience for a child, every design decision carries responsibility,” said Khan.“What can the system infer? What should it remember? When should it stop and involve a human? Those questions belong in the build from the beginning.”HDI considers emotional, relational, behavioural, cognitive, adaptive and character capabilities in context. It is intended to guide appropriate support without turning a difficult moment into a permanent label. An AI interpretation must remain distinguishable from information the child actually provided.EMOTE guides exploration, making sense of an experience, considering responsibility and other perspectives, taking action and reflecting on what follows. Proposed governance controls would define permitted prompts, boundaries around sensitive disclosure and the circumstances requiring an appropriate human response.HGI considers how capability changes through practice, growing independence and application beyond the app. Its design principles recognise that needing fewer digital prompts can be a positive outcome. Growth observations require defined evidence and context; engagement statistics alone do not establish developmental benefit.Khan's governance specification calls for minimal data collection, purpose-limited access and a separation between personal support, safeguarding records and institutional reporting. Proposed advisory work would examine who is accountable for decisions, how human review operates, and how teams test inappropriate advice, dependency risks and failures in escalation.“The outcome I want to work towards is a child who can use a skill in real life with increasing confidence and independence,” Khan said.“That changes what we design, what we measure and what we reward.”Child CEO's 40-module annual online curriculum is ready for Australian school rollout, with a one-term pilot option. Psy Buddy's working MVP is available for demonstrations focused on ages 8 to 12. These projects provide the development context for Khan's approach; the frameworks remain subject to evaluation and are not clinical assessments or a certification of compliance.EdTech founders, schools, mental health and community organisations, researchers and advisory bodies can request a scoping conversation using“AI GOVERNANCE ADVISORY”. Proposed outputs include a product risk and responsibility map, a human oversight and escalation design, and an evaluation plan, with scope agreed for each engagement. Workshop, panel and speaking enquiries are also welcome.About Rumana KhanRumana Khan is a UK-trained Chartered Structural Engineer, entrepreneur and founder of Child CEO and Psy Buddy. Her work connects systems design, youth development and human-centred AI. HDI, EMOTE and HGI are her proprietary developmental frameworks; specialist legal, safeguarding and clinical input would be scoped where required.

Rumana Khan

Primepod Group Pty Ltd

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Rumana Khan Opens AI Governance Advisory Enquiries for Child Focused Technology News Provided By Primepod Group Pty Ltd November 10, 2026, 05:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Education, Science



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