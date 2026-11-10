Over 2,000 Students, Teachers Face Political Persecution In Bangladesh: Rights Body

MENAFN - IANS) Paris, Nov 10 (IANS) At least 2,051 people, including 1,569 students and 482 teachers and academics, have faced "politically motivated" persecution across 229 higher education institutions in Bangladesh, a leading international human rights organisation said on Tuesday, highlighting a deeply disturbing crisis of academic freedom in the South Asian nation.

In its latest report titled 'Persecution of Teachers and Students in Bangladesh's Higher Education Sector: Academic Exclusion, Coercion and the Struggle for Justice and Accountability', Justice Makers Bangladesh in France (JMBF) documented serious human rights violations affecting teachers, academics and students between August 2024 and October 2026.

The rights body noted that the individuals were targeted over their political affiliations with the Awami League and its affiliated wings, as well as their actual or perceived sexual orientation.

The report revealed disturbing patterns of academic exclusion, politically motivated disciplinary measures, physical attacks, intimidation, criminal proceedings, restrictions on examinations, forced resignations, residential expulsions and discrimination based on actual or perceived sexual orientation.

One of the most alarming findings, the rights body said, concerns the alleged targeting of teachers and students because of their actual or perceived political opinions or affiliations, particularly connections with the Awami League and its student wing, Chhatra League.

The report also documented cases in which students faced exclusion from campuses, residential accommodation and examinations, while teachers experienced professional boycotts, disciplinary proceedings, criminal allegations and pressure to resign.

Raising concern over the worsening situation, JMBF Founder President Shahanur Islam said, "Universities must be centres of knowledge, freedom and critical thinking -- not places of political revenge, intimidation and discrimination. It is deeply alarming that thousands of teachers and students in Bangladesh have allegedly been subjected to persecution simply because of their actual or perceived political affiliations with the Bangladesh Awami League and its affiliated student wings, or because of their personal identities."

"No student should lose the right to education because of political identity, and no teacher should lose their livelihood for holding a different political opinion. Political affiliation is not a crime, academic freedom is not a privilege, and education must never become an instrument of collective punishment," he added.

The JMBF urged the Bangladeshi authorities to immediately end politically motivated academic exclusion, intimidation, violence, and discriminatory disciplinary measures, while ensuring safe and unrestricted access to education, examinations, campuses, and residential facilities for all eligible students.

Warning that the consequences of such persecution extend far beyond individual students and teachers, the rights body said, "Interrupted education, damaged careers, weakened institutional independence and an atmosphere of fear threaten the credibility and future of Bangladesh's higher education system."