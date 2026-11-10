Jensen Huang's Wife Could Get $80 Billion In Divorce Settlement After NVIDIA CEO's Affair Admission

Concerns among investors were heightened by the issue surrounding NVIDIA's CEO and the current board inquiry into allegations that he could have been the subject of a foreign intelligence operation, which caused the company's shares to close nearly 5% down on the Nasdaq.

Nevertheless, there is no proof that Lori Huang has filed for divorce or that the couple is thinking about splitting up. The $80 billion estimate is based on the premise that the couple does not have a prenuptial agreement and California's marital property rules.

Why Could Jensen Huang's Wife Get $80 Billion?

California's community property rules, which typically recognize assets obtained during a marriage while a spouse resides in the state as equally held, are related to the prospective settlement.

Unless a prenuptial agreement specifies otherwise, property acquired during marriage is generally regarded as community property under California Family Code 760 and is normally shared equally between spouses in the event of a divorce.

During the time when Huang accumulated his wealth, he and his spouse resided in California. While attending the University of Oregon, the couple was married in 1985. After eight years, Huang, Curtis Priem, and Chris Malachowsky co-founded NVIDIA in Sunnyvale, California.

Lori Huang might be entitled to half of the couple's assets if there isn't a prenuptial agreement. Because of this, estimates of a potential payout reaching $80 billion have been made. However, there isn't any publicly available proof that Jensen and Lori Huang signed a prenuptial agreement.

It's also crucial to remember that Huang's $155 billion estimated net worth does not imply that his whole fortune will be split equally. A possible settlement would depend on the terms of any prenuptial agreement and the value of assets that are considered communal property.

What Did Jensen Huang Say About The Affair?

In a Sunday, November 8 email to NVIDIA staff, Huang admitted to being unfaithful to his wife. "I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry," he wrote.

The head of NVIDIA also admitted that he had not fulfilled his obligations to the firm and its workers. "It is an honor of my life to lead NVIDIA. It is my duty to serve you and earn your confidence. I haven't fulfilled that obligation," he remarked.

His marriage and the possible financial repercussions of a divorce received fresh attention as a result of the disclosure.