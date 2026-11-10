'Cleaner Than My Country...', Ukrainian Woman Is Impressed By Chennai Metro

India's metro networks have increasingly attracted attention from international visitors for their modern infrastructure, accessibility and cleanliness. Joining the list is a Ukrainian woman who was pleasantly surprised by her first-ever ride on the Chennai Metro.

Mariia, who is married to an Indian man, shared a video of her experience on Instagram, documenting everything from purchasing a digital ticket to exploring the station and boarding the train.

What particularly caught her attention was the affordability of the journey. She revealed that she had paid just Rs 30 for a QR-based digital ticket. However, it was not just the inexpensive fare that impressed her. The overall maintenance of the station and the cleanliness inside the train also left her amazed.

'More Clean Than In My Own Country': Her Reaction Goes Viral

Sharing her excitement in the Instagram video, Mariia described Indian metro services as 'cute' and repeatedly praised the cleanliness and upkeep of the Chennai Metro.

"Indian metros are so cute. Ticket cost me only 30 rupees. It is so maintained, so maintained, so beautiful and inside this is super clean, more clean than in my own country," she said.

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A post shared by Mariia & Shubham (@marishu)

She also captioned her post, "Indian metros are so cute."

Her comparison with public transport in Ukraine quickly caught the attention of social media users. Several viewers welcomed her to India, while others encouraged her to explore metro networks in different Indian cities.

One user commented, "Thanks and welcome to India."

Another wrote, "I travelled all metros in India; Chennai is one of the best metros."

A third person highlighted the city's metro infrastructure, saying, "Especially.... Chennai metro is the cleanest among Indian metros... that's where you are standing."

Others suggested that she visit Hyderabad Metro, with one user commenting that public transport across much of South India offers a similarly clean and comfortable experience.

Chennai Metro Rail Limited Responds To Viral Video

Mariia's appreciation did not go unnoticed by Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL). The official organisation also responded to her Instagram post, expressing happiness over her positive experience.

"We are happy to know that you had a pleasant travel experience with Chennai Metro! At CMRL, we strive to provide our passengers with a comfortable and pleasant travel experience," the organisation wrote.

The response added another highlight to the viral interaction, with the video drawing attention to Chennai Metro's passenger facilities and maintenance.