Fingerprint Boston Launches Remote FBI Background Check And Apostille Service For American Expats

How Fingerprint Boston's remote FBI background check and apostille service works for Americans abroad: card kit, local inking, a technician's review of the emailed scan before mailing, direct FBI filing from Tewksbury, Massachusetts, and the apostille cou

A Fingerprint Boston technician rolls an ink fingerprint card in Tewksbury, Massachusetts. Cards mailed from abroad are inspected under magnification against the same FBI standards before they are sent to the FBI in Clarksburg, West Virginia.

An apostille from the U.S. Department of State is the certificate foreign governments require on an FBI Identity History Summary. Fingerprint Boston files form DS-4194 for the applicant's destination country and couriers the apostilled original abroad.

Americans abroad get inked locally, email a scan for review, mail the card to Tewksbury, MA, and get the FBI report back with a State Department apostille.

- Hanson Webb, CEO, Fingerprint Boston

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Fingerprint Boston, a fingerprinting and document authentication office in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, today announced a remote FBI background check and apostille service for U.S. citizens living outside the United States. The applicant has prints rolled locally on a card, the office supplies, emails an image for review, and mails the card to Tewksbury, where technicians inspect it, file the request with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), receive the result, obtain the U.S. Department of State apostille, and courier the document to any country. The Association of Americans Resident Overseas estimates that 5.5 million Americans live abroad.

Foreign governments ask for the FBI Identity History Summary, the federal record built from fingerprints, for residency, work permits, teaching visas, and marriage, usually apostilled. The Department of State states that U.S. embassies and consulates abroad do not provide fingerprinting services. And the FBI limits its approved channelers to U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents located in the United States or its territories. An applicant abroad must mail a fingerprint card to the FBI in Clarksburg, West Virginia, under Department of Justice Order 556-73, then file separately with the Office of Authentications for the apostille.

"The expensive part of an FBI check from overseas is not the fee. It is the month lost to a consulate that will not take prints, to companies selling channeler submissions the FBI does not allow from abroad, and to a card rolled on the wrong form," said Hanson Webb, CEO of Fingerprint Boston. "The remote service gives the applicant one address, one set of instructions, and one person who answers the email."

Fingerprint Boston confirms whether the destination accepts an apostille and which card applies: the FBI's own FD-1164 for a personal request, or the FD-258 applicant card when a named U.S. agency runs the check. The office ships a printed card kit or emails a print-ready file, with instructions for whoever rolls the prints and a rule to roll two cards, as the Department of State advises. The applicant then emails photographs of each card; a technician reviews every impression against FBI standards and says whether to mail it or roll another set. In Tewksbury the card is inspected under magnification, then mailed to Clarksburg with the FBI's form and fee; the result returns to the office.

In the office, an FBI-certified Live Scan scanner scores every impression on screen with the NIST Fingerprint Image Quality (NFIQ) measure from the National Institute of Standards and Technology, and a weak finger is re-rolled immediately. "The technician who watches the scanner score each finger in Tewksbury reviews the emailed card against the same standards while the applicant is still near whoever rolled it," Webb said. "A smudged finger gets redone that week instead of coming back from the FBI a month later. Low-quality images top the FBI's own list of rejection reasons, and a trained eye catches that in advance."

The company's FBI background check apostille service files form DS-4194 with the Department of State's Office of Authentications, the only issuer of apostilles for federal documents. The form names the destination country and encloses the FBI result exactly as issued, because the Department says a notarized original is no longer valid for authentication. The department currently states five weeks by mail and about seven business days at its Washington drop-off window. The 1961 Hague Apostille Convention has 130 contracting parties. For a destination outside it, such as the United Arab Emirates, Qatar or Egypt, the department issues a certificate of authentication, and the office arranges embassy legalization.

Government fees are $18 to the FBI per person and $20 to the Department of State per document. The apostille is $199.95 per document for standard processing in 4 to 6 weeks or $385.95 for rush in 2 to 3 weeks, the $20 fee included. Card review, FBI filing, the optional card kit, and the courier are quoted in writing in advance. "For most applicants the whole chain costs less than a flight home for a fifteen-minute appointment, and the government's share is $38," Webb said. "The rest buys the review before the card crosses the ocean, a U.S. address for the result, and one office carrying the document through both agencies."

Applicants are told to plan on two to three months end to end. The FBI's Electronic Departmental Order (eDO) portal states approximately 10 days of processing after a mailed card arrives. Most consulates count validity from the date the FBI issued the report, not the apostille date, so the office sequences the filings accordingly.

Requests come from Americans applying for Spain's non-lucrative visa, Portugal's D7 and D8 visas, German residence permits and Mexican temporary residency; teachers bound for South Korea on the E-2 visa; workers headed to Japan, China, and the Gulf; applicants for Italian, Irish, Polish, or Portuguese citizenship by descent; and people marrying or adopting abroad. Applicants visiting the United States can skip the mail: in Tewksbury the channeler route is open, the FBI check is $170 with fees included, and results usually arrive in 1 to 3 business days. A guide to getting fingerprinted overseas covers where expats get inked.

Applicants start by sending their country, destination country, and deadline through the website's contact form or by calling +1 (978) 424-4629. The office confirms the route and a realistic timeline before any payment and accepts requests from anywhere in the world.

About Fingerprint Boston

Fingerprint Boston is a private fingerprinting and document authentication office at 1215 Main St, Unit 115, Tewksbury, Massachusetts, in business since 2007 and led by CEO Hanson Webb. It provides Live Scan fingerprinting, ink cards, FBI Identity History Summary checks through an FBI-approved channeler, apostilles for FBI reports through its sister business Apostille FBI Report, mobile visits for employers in Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island, and remote processing for U.S. citizens abroad. All services are by appointment, Monday to Friday, 10 AM to 5 PM, with payment taken online at booking.

Hanson Webb

Fingerprint Boston

+1 978-424-4629

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How U.S. Expats Get an FBI Background Check Without Flying Home | FBI Background Report Apostille

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