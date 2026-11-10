NYS Dept Of Veterans' Services Announces H.A.T.S. Initiative Offering Free Haircuts To Veterans During Veterans Month

Great Clips H.A.T.S. Flyer

IBBI H.A.T.S. Flyer

New Horizons H.A.T.S. Flyer

NYSDVS H.A.T.S. Initiative Celebrates Veterans Month by Bringing Communities and Businesses Together to Honor and Serve Those Who Served

- DVS Commissioner Dr. Viviana M. DeCohen

ALBANY, NY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In recognition of Veterans Month, the New York State Department of Veterans' Services (DVS ) today announced its Haircuts Across The State (H.A.T.S.) initiative, a growing partnership with barbershops, salons, and beauty professionals providing complimentary haircuts to Veterans across New York State throughout November in observance of Veterans Month.

Through partnerships with Great Clips statewide, the International Barber and Beauty Institute in Central Islip, New Horizons Hair By Bianca in New York City, and the Barber & Beauty Institute of New York in Hempstead, H.A.T.S. brings together businesses and community partners committed to expressing their gratitude to Veterans through meaningful acts of service. More than a haircut, the initiative provides Veterans with opportunities for personal care, connection, and recognition while demonstrating the important role local businesses can play in supporting those who have served our Nation.

“Our Veterans have given so much of themselves in service to our Nation, and they deserve to know that their service and sacrifices are never forgotten,” Dr. Viviana M. DeCohen, Commissioner of the New York State Department of Veterans' Services, and a U.S. Marine, said.“Through our Haircuts Across The State initiative, we are continuing to bring together businesses, community partners, and caring individuals who share our commitment to honoring Veterans in meaningful ways. Sometimes, something as simple as a haircut can lift someone's spirits, restore confidence, and remind them that they are valued and appreciated. I am deeply grateful to each of our amazing H.A.T.S. partners for helping us turn gratitude into action, not only during Veterans Month, but throughout the year.”

The H.A.T.S. initiative features the following participating partners and opportunities for Veterans:

Great Clips – Statewide

In partnership with DVS, Great Clips will recognize Veterans Day on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, through its annual“Thank a Veteran” program. Veterans and Service Members can visit participating Great Clips salons across New York State to receive a complimentary haircut or a card redeemable for a haircut during a future visit.

Date: Wednesday, November 11, 2026

Hours: Generally, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; hours vary by location

Locations: Great Clips salons across New York State

Website:

Identification: Military identification requested

International Barber and Beauty Institute – Central Islip, Long Island

The International Barber and Beauty Institute (IBBI) is providing complimentary haircuts to Veterans on Tuesdays and Wednesdays throughout November. Veterans may walk in and ask for Sam.

Dates: November 10, 11, 17, 18, 24, and 25

Hours: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: 118 East Suffolk Avenue, Central Islip, NY 11722

Telephone: (631) 273-5755

Email:...

New Horizons Hair By Bianca – New York City

New Horizons Hair By Bianca, led by owner Bianca Lyder, is continuing its partnership with DVS by providing complimentary haircuts to Veterans at its Manhattan location.

In addition to haircuts, New Horizons Hair By Bianca offers free medical wigs to Veterans experiencing hair loss, providing another important service that promotes dignity, confidence, and personal well-being.

Dates: Mondays, November 9, 16, and 23

Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Salons By JC, 124 West 24th Street, Suite 24, between Sixth and Seventh Avenues, New York, NY 10011

Appointments: Requested

Telephone: (917) 209-5099

Barber & Beauty Institute of New York – Hempstead, Long Island

The Barber & Beauty Institute of New York is providing haircuts and transitional support for Veterans across the entire month of November in observance of Veterans Month.

Dates: Throughout Veterans Month (November)

Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: 266 Greenwich Street, Hempstead, NY 11550

Appointments: Walk-ins welcome

Ask for Christopher Felder, Director, and please provide proof of Veteran status

Telephone: (516) 486-5424

“As a Navy Veteran, I understand how much it means when someone in the community takes the time to recognize military service and simply say thank you,” Mark Sollohub, Executive Deputy Commissioner of the New York State Department of Veterans' Services and a U.S. Navy Veteran, said.“Our H.A.T.S. program is a wonderful example of businesses stepping forward to make a difference in the lives of Veterans. These partnerships demonstrate that supporting Veterans does not always require a large program or complicated process. Sometimes, it begins with a welcoming chair, a friendly conversation, and a genuine expression of appreciation. We hope this initiative encourages even more businesses across New York State to find their own ways to serve those who served.”

The H.A.T.S. initiative also reflects DVS's ongoing commitment to strengthening relationships with community organizations and businesses that can help connect Veterans and their families with meaningful support and services.

“At DVS, community engagement is about building relationships that make people feel seen, valued, and supported,” Dr. Lessie Branch, Special Assistant for Community Engagement at the New York State Department of Veterans' Services and a U.S. Navy Veteran, said.“Our H.A.T.S. initiative is about much more than appearance. It is about dignity, confidence, human connection, and creating welcoming spaces where Veterans know they matter. We are especially grateful to the talented barbers, stylists, and business owners who are generously sharing their time and skills. Their kindness reminds us that every community has something valuable to contribute to the well-being of our Veterans.”

DVS encourages Veterans across New York State to take advantage of these complimentary services and invites additional barbershops, salons, and beauty professionals to explore opportunities to support Veterans through future H.A.T.S. partnerships. Additional information about participating partners, dates, times, and locations is available in the H.A.T.S. program flyers accompanying this news release.

About the New York State Department of Veterans' Services:

The New York State Department of Veterans' Services proudly serves New York's Veterans, Service Members, and Military Families, connecting them with benefits, services, and support. All Who Served should contact the Department at 888-838-7697 or via its website – ny – to meet in person or virtually with an accredited Veterans Benefits Advisor to receive the benefits they have earned. Follow DVS on Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn, Threads, Bluesky Social, and YouTube.



Joshua Fitzpatrick

New York State Department of Veterans' Services

+ +1 518-419-4206

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