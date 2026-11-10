Cloud‐Clone ELISA Kits Enable IF30.4 Publication On Acute Liver Failure Nanomedicine

Figure 1 Cloud-Clone IL-6 / TNF-α ELISA kits support acute liver-failure therapeutic research published in Exploration, IF=30.4

Validated cytokine immunoassays enable mechanistic investigation of novel therapeutic nanoparticles for acute liver injury

HUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ground-breaking biomedical discoveries rely heavily on high-performance research reagents to generate trustworthy quantitative datasets. A research team from Beijing Institute of Technology recently published pioneering work in Exploration (Impact Factor = 30.4), introducing a quadruple-bioactive nanomedicine candidate for acute liver failure treatment. Cloud-Clone ELISA cytokine assays delivered precise measurement data to decipher anti-inflammatory mechanisms of this novel therapeutic agent. This press release summarizes the scientific achievement and the critical contribution of Cloud-Clone detection tools.

Figure 1 Cloud-Clone IL-6 / TNF-α ELISA kits support acute liver-failure therapeutic research published in Exploration, IF=30.4

Acute liver failure (ALF) represents a global public-health threat marked by massive hepatocyte necrosis and high mortality rates, with limited effective pharmacological interventions available in clinical practice. Investigators from the Key Laboratory of Molecular Medicine and Biotherapy, School of Life Sciences at Beijing Institute of Technology have engineered an all-active-pharmaceutical-ingredient nanomedicine designated FAND^HP@FuVs.

Constructed from fusion extracellular-vesicle-derived vesicles (FuVs), this innovative nanoplatform combines M2-macrophage-derived extracellular vesicles (M2-EVs) and mesenchymal-stem-cell-derived extracellular vesicles (MSC-EVs). It is further loaded with two clinically-relevant therapeutic biomacromolecules: hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) and polyethylene-glycol-modified phosphatidylcholine (PPC).

In pre-clinical animal models of acetaminophen-induced and hepatectomy-triggered acute liver failure, FAND^HP@FuVs demonstrates prominent therapeutic relevance. The nanomedicine precisely targets damaged liver tissue and exerts multi-modal effects including anti-inflammatory activity, anti-apoptotic protection, promotion of hepatic regeneration and macrophage repolarization.

Precise Quantification: Cloud-Clone ELISA Kits Deliver Robust Assay Performance

Accurate quantification of inflammatory cytokines is indispensable for mechanistic validation within this study. Researchers deployed Cloud-Clone in-house-developed Interleukin-6 (IL-6) and Tumor Necrosis Factor-alpha (TNF-α) ELISA Kits (Catalog No. SEA079Mu and SEA133Mu). These assays were applied to supernatants from mouse AML12 hepatocytes and serum samples collected from ALF model mice.

Consistent with experimental plots presented in the original manuscript, Cloud-Clone ELISA kits produced reliable quantitative outputs for both in-vitro cellular assays and in-vivo animal studies.

At the cellular level (Figure 4 i, j): in an H2O2-challenged AML12 hepatocyte injury model, Cloud-Clone IL-6 and TNF-α assays successfully documented that the FAND^HP@FuVs treatment group significantly mitigates abnormal elevation of pro-inflammatory cytokines within cell supernatants. These results confirm the compound's in-vitro anti-inflammatory and hepatoprotective properties.

At the animal model level (Figure 6 i): for acetaminophen-provoked acute liver-failure mice, the kits quantified dynamic shifts of circulating serum IL-6 and TNF-α. Experimental data illustrates that FAND^HP@FuVs administration effectively suppresses systemic inflammatory responses in ALF animals, furnishing pivotal evidence for evaluating in-vivo therapeutic efficacy of the nanomedicine.

Figure 2 Related Products: ELISA Kit for Interleukin 6 (IL-6), Catalog No. SEA079Mu; ELISA Kit for Tumor Necrosis Factor Alpha (TNF-α), Catalog No. SEA133Mu.

Featuring high sensitivity, outstanding repeatability and precise readouts, Cloud-Clone ELISA kits provide solid experimental evidence supporting the anti-inflammatory mechanism described in this high-impact work.

Why Select Cloud-Clone ELISA Kits?

As a well-established supplier for life-science research communities worldwide, Cloud-Clone supplies premium-grade antibodies, recombinant proteins and ELISA detection panels. Core competitive strengths are outlined below:

1 product portfolio: Tens of thousands of ELISA kits covering more than 20 species including human, mouse and rat to satisfy diverse research project requirements.

2 quality control: Every production batch undergoes comprehensive validation for sensitivity, specificity, precision and recovery performance to guarantee dependable experimental outputs.

3 literature validation: Cloud-Clone reagents are repeatedly cited in top-tier international journals such as Nature and Cell, serving as trusted analytical tools for numerous high-impact publications.

4 technical support: Experienced application specialists deliver comprehensive pre-sales and after-sales assistance spanning experimental design through downstream data interpretation.

Every landmark scientific advancement depends upon accurate and dependable laboratory tools. Upholding its innovation-driven philosophy, Cloud-Clone continues to refine product quality and performance. The company remains committed to empowering global investigators pursuing breakthrough discoveries across acute liver-failure research, tumor immunology, inflammatory biology and related disciplines.

For researchers exploring inflammation-related disorders, liver diseases or nanomedicine development, visit the official Cloud-Clone website to learn further details regarding IL-6, TNF-α and additional cytokine-detection assay offerings.

SuKi Duan

CLOUD-CLONE CORP

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Cloud‐Clone ELISA Kits Enable IF=30.4 Publication on Acute Liver Failure Nanomedicine News Provided By CLOUD-CLONE CORP November 10, 2026, 05:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Science, Technology



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