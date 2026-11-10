Cloud-Clone's ELISA reagent empowers breakthrough osteoporosis research published in Nature Biomedical Engineering

HUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Cutting-edge translational research relies heavily on high-performance bio-analytical reagents to generate reproducible biological datasets. In July 2026, a research team led by Academician Changsheng Liu from East China University of Science and Technology published landmark findings in Nature Biomedical Engineering. This work introduces an engineered sulfated polysaccharide with unique dual-modulation effects on bone metabolism. Critical quantitative measurements within the study were completed using ELISA kits supplied by Cloud-Clone. This press release outlines the scientific breakthrough and the enabling role played by Cloud-Clone's detection tools.

Figure 1 East China University of Science and Technology publishes in Nature family journal: Cloud-Clone FGF2 kit supports osteoporosis mechanism research, IF=23.6

On July 30, 2026, the research group of Academician Changsheng Liu at East China University of Science and Technology reported a groundbreaking study in Nature Biomedical Engineering (Impact Factor = 23.6). The team designed an engineered sulfated polysaccharide termed 26SCS. By precisely targeting the K97 site on the RANK protein, 26SCS achieves bidirectional bone-metabolism regulation described as“peak-clipping and valley-filling”. The compound restores 115 % of bone mass in osteoporotic mice while preserving the pro-osteogenic PDGF-BB secretion function of pre-osteoclasts.

Behind this high-impact publication stands Cloud-Clone, a Wuhan-based biotechnology enterprise providing essential detection tools for investigators. Cloud-Clone's FGF2 ELISA Kit (Catalog No. CEA551Ra) contributed to accurate quantification of bone-metabolism-related factors throughout the project.

Resolving the Therapeutic Paradox of Osteoporosis: The“Peak-Clipping and Valley-Filling” Mechanism of 26SCS

Osteoporosis therapeutics have long faced a fundamental contradiction. First-line agents such as bisphosphonates suppress bone resorption via non-selective elimination of osteoclasts. Unfortunately, these treatments simultaneously eliminate PDGF-BB release from pre-osteoclasts, impairing angiogenesis-coupled bone repair. While parathyroid-hormone analogues can stimulate bone formation, they trigger excessive bone turnover as an adverse outcome.

The 26SCS molecule developed by East China University of Science and Technology breaks this binary“inhibit-or-stimulate” framework. Its geometrically matched sulfated groups precisely target the K97 residue of the RANK protein. This blocks RANKL-driven pre-osteoclast fusion yet retains pre-osteoclast viability to sustain PDGF-BB secretion. Researchers define this mode-of-action as“peak-clipping and valley-filling”: suppressing pathological bone-resorption peaks while filling deficits in bone-forming activity.

A key insight emerging from this work re-evaluates structure-function relationships for sulfated polysaccharides. Regulatory potency depends not on total sulfate-group density, but on spatial arrangement. Site-specific sulfation at the 2-N and 6-O positions of 26SCS creates sequence-defined topological architecture for geometric matching with the K97 residue of RANK. Naturally-occurring sulfated polysaccharides such as heparin, despite abundant sulfate moieties, carry carboxyl groups that compete for binding sites and fail to exert comparable regulatory effects. This discovery revises core design principles for glycosaminoglycan-based therapeutic candidates.

Figure 2 Supporting product: Basic Fibroblast Growth Factor (FGF2) ELISA Kit, Catalog No. CEA551Ra.

Cloud-Clone FGF2 ELISA Kit: An Enabling Tool for Mechanistic Investigation

Reliable quantification of multiple bone-metabolism mediators formed an experimental cornerstone for deciphering 26SCS biological effects. Investigators systematically measured VEGF, PDGF-BB, FGF2, TGF-β1 and additional analytes to evaluate 26SCS impacts on bone formation and angiogenesis.

Cloud-Clone's FGF2 ELISA Kit (CEA551Ra) performed critical detection of basic fibroblast growth factor (FGF2) within distal-femur tissue homogenates from rats. The reagent delivered robust quantitative datasets for assessing how 26SCS modulates bone-metabolism-associated signalling molecules.

This kit reflects Cloud-Clone's accumulated expertise in immunoassay development. Key performance benchmarks are summarized below:

- Sample recovery: 87-95 % average 91 % for serum; 85-101 % for EDTA-plasma; 78-94 % for heparin-treated plasma

- Precision: Intra-assay CV < 10 %; inter-assay CV < 12 %

- Linear-dilution recovery consistently exceeds 80 % across dilution ranges

These metrics confirm stable and accurate target-protein detection within complex bone-tissue matrices, underpinning experimental reproducibility and data credibility for the published research.

Cloud-Clone's Product Portfolio and Technical Foundations

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Wuhan Economic and Technological Development Zone Export-Processing Zone, Cloud-Clone is a high-technology enterprise focused on molecular biology and immunology. Its core offerings include research-grade detection kits, antibodies and recombinant proteins. Approximately 75 % of its product volume is supplied to markets across Europe and North America.

Cloud-Clone maintains an extensive bioreagent catalogue covering roughly 18 000 recombinant proteins, 27 000 antibodies and 10 000 detection kits. The company holds ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 13485:2016 quality-management-system certifications and operates a three-tier quality-control workflow covering raw-material testing, intermediate-product verification and final-batch release.

Distinct technical strengths have been built for small-molecule immunoassays. Since establishment, Cloud-Clone has prioritized small-molecule assay development, overcoming technical challenges in small-molecule modification-conjugation, small-molecule immunization and homologue screening. Its small-molecule immunoassay portfolio covers widely-studied targets including hormones, neurotransmitters, metabolites and drug compounds.

As of 2025, publications citing Cloud-Clone reagents exceed 42 000 SCI-indexed papers. Products have been referenced in high-impact journals such as Cell Metabolism, Journal of Hepatology, and Developmental Cell. Its global customer community encompasses universities, research institutes, vaccine developers and pharmaceutical enterprises.

The Scientific-Enabling Value Behind Precise-Detection Reagents

The success of the 26SCS project also demonstrates the vital value delivered by specialized research-tool suppliers. For multi-model, multi-time-point studies profiling numerous mediators, the reliability of every individual data point directly shapes confidence in overall scientific conclusions. Selection of Cloud-Clone's FGF2 kit stems from its thorough pre-release performance validation.

This competitive-inhibition ELISA platform leverages highly-specific monoclonal antibodies to discriminate FGF2 from structurally-related biomolecules and guarantee measurement fidelity. Compatible sample matrices include serum, plasma, tissue homogenates and cell-culture supernatants, offering experimental flexibility for sophisticated in-vivo study designs.

Beyond standalone ELISA kits, Cloud-Clone provides matching recombinant proteins, target-specific antibodies and multiplex-detection panels to deliver integrated one-stop solutions for complex multi-target and multi-signalling-pathway research.

Cloud-Clone continues expanding its service capacity. Its in-house animal-research centre holds valid licences for laboratory-animal production and utilization. Outsourced services include animal housing, custom animal-model generation, pharmacokinetic assessment, pharmacology and toxicology testing for new-drug development. This transformation positions Cloud-Clone as a comprehensive research-service provider rather than merely a reagent vendor.

The work from East China University of Science and Technology published in Nature Biomedical Engineering introduces innovative therapeutic logic for osteoporosis. Instead of simple suppression or enhancement of bone turnover, precise molecular engineering re-balances bone-remodelling physiology. The achievement depends both on elegant chemical-structure design and rigorous quantification of biological readouts throughout experimentation.

As a supplier of key detection reagents within this research workflow, Cloud-Clone's FGF2 ELISA kit validates the performance level of its research-assay portfolio. Within complex life-science workflows, trustworthy experimental data is built upon careful selection and validation of measurement tools. Close collaboration between academic research groups and specialized reagent manufacturers creates synergies that drive continuous high-quality original scientific outputs worldwide.



SuKi Duan

CLOUD-CLONE CORP

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Cloud‐Clone Enables High‐Impact Publication: Balanced Biological Modulation to Accurate Biomarker Detection News Provided By CLOUD-CLONE CORP November 10, 2026, 05:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Science, Technology



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