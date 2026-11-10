KANAKO MAESHIBA Brings Kyoto Craftsmanship To Global Modest Fashion

Rose – Blue Japanese silk hijab with hand-painted orange rose motifs and a deep Gunjō blue background.

Kyoto designer Kanako Maeshiba brings traditional Japanese dyeing artistry to global modest fashion through handcrafted Japanese silk hijabs.

- Kanako Maeshiba, Founder & Lead DesignerDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- **KYOTO, Japan - November 10, 2026** - KANAKO MAESHIBA, a Kyoto-based luxury fashion brand, introduces the artistry of traditional Japanese textile craftsmanship to the global modest fashion market through its handcrafted Japanese silk hijabs.Founded and led by designer and textile artist Kanako Maeshiba, the brand presents a distinctive interpretation of contemporary hijab fashion, combining Japanese-woven silk with traditional Kyoto dyeing techniques, including hand-painted Yuzen, wax-resist methods and hikizome, a traditional Japanese brush-dyeing technique.Rooted in the heritage of Kyoto's kimono artistry, each hijab reflects Maeshiba's personal approach to design and hand-dyeing, bringing together Japanese craftsmanship and contemporary global modest fashion.### Japanese Craftsmanship, Hand-Dyed by the FounderMaeshiba personally creates every design and carries out the principal hand-dyeing stages herself, drawing on traditional Japanese textile techniques.Her work includes resist-paste application (nori-oki), hand-painted Yuzen using traditional Japanese brushes and dyeing brushes, wax resist (ro-fuse), and hikizome, a traditional Japanese brush-dyeing technique.The silk fabric is woven in Japan. Following Maeshiba's hand-dyeing work, specialized steaming and water-rinsing processes are undertaken by professional specialists in Japan. Final sewing is then completed by skilled sewing artisans in Japan.From completed design to finished product, each piece takes approximately one month to complete, depending on the design and production schedule.Although the same design may be produced more than once, every piece is individually hand-finished. Subtle variations in color, tone and expression may naturally occur, giving each piece the distinctive character of hand-dyed textile art.### From Kyoto Kimono Artistry to Contemporary Hijab FashionYuzen is one of Japan's best-known traditional textile arts, historically associated with the intricate decoration of kimono.Its visual language is shaped through resist techniques, hand painting, carefully controlled dye application and the considered layering of colors.KANAKO MAESHIBA brings these principles into contemporary hijab design, using Japanese-woven silk as a canvas for the artistic heritage of Kyoto.“While traveling abroad, I began to see my Japanese heritage from a different perspective,” said Kanako Maeshiba, Founder and Lead Designer.“When I returned to Kyoto and encountered Yuzen, I became fascinated by the beauty and discipline of the craft. I felt that these techniques could have a new life beyond the traditional kimono.”Her experience of seeing women wearing hijabs around the world also helped shape the brand's creative direction.“I was deeply inspired by the elegance, dignity and individuality expressed through hijab fashion,” Maeshiba said.“The flowing form of the hijab felt like a natural canvas for the delicate expression of Japanese textile art. I wanted to create a meeting point between these worlds while respecting the heritage of both.”### Featured Creations**Rose – Blue | US$2,100**Crafted from silk chiffon woven in Japan, Rose – Blue features radiant floral motifs created through tegaki-yuzen, or hand-painted Yuzen, using traditional Japanese brushes and dyeing brushes.Vivid orange blossoms create a striking contrast with deep Gunjō, a traditional Japanese ultramarine blue.The US$2,100 price reflects the extensive craftsmanship involved, from original design and resist-paste application to hand-painted Yuzen, wax resist and hikizome. The process also includes professional steaming and water-rinsing, followed by final sewing in Japan.From completed design to finished product, the creation process takes approximately one month, depending on the design and production schedule.Product details: /product-page/hijab-rose-1**Plumeria – Black | US$1,200**Crafted from silk chiffon woven in Japan, Plumeria – Black features soft white plumeria motifs against a deep black background, created using hikizome, a traditional Japanese brush-dyeing technique.The US$1,200 price reflects the handcrafted dyeing and finishing involved in bringing the design to life in Japan.Product details: /product-page/hijab-plum-b### A Dialogue Between Kyoto and Global Modest FashionFor KANAKO MAESHIBA, engaging with the global modest fashion market represents an opportunity to explore new expressions of traditional Japanese craftsmanship while remaining faithful to the discipline and spirit of its origins.“I do not want to preserve Yuzen simply as something from the past,” Maeshiba said.“I want to explore what it can become in the future while respecting the craftsmanship, discipline and spirit that define the technique.”Through its international presence, KANAKO MAESHIBA seeks to introduce Kyoto's textile artistry to customers around the world, including those in the Middle East, fostering a dialogue between Japanese craftsmanship and contemporary modest fashion.### About KANAKO MAESHIBABased in Kyoto, Japan, KANAKO MAESHIBA is a luxury fashion brand founded and led by designer and textile artist Kanako Maeshiba.The brand creates handcrafted silk hijabs inspired by traditional Japanese kimono dyeing techniques. Maeshiba personally develops each design and carries out the principal hand-dyeing stages in Kyoto.The silk fabric is woven in Japan, while specialized processing and final sewing are completed by professional specialists and artisans in Japan.Website: /### Media ContactKANAKO MAESHIBAPublic Relations Team165 Saihouji-cho, Nakagyo-kuKyoto 604-0866, JapanPhone: +81-75-771-1650Email:...Website: /

Kanako Maeshiba

KANAKO MAESHIBA

+81 90-8200-5193

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

KANAKO MAESHIBA Brings Kyoto Craftsmanship to Global Modest Fashion News Provided By KANAKO MAESHIBA November 10, 2026, 05:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Manufacturing, Retail, Textiles & Fabric Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.