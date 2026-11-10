British Kashmiris Stage Protests In UK Over Brutal Crackdown By Pak Forces In Pok

MENAFN - IANS) London, Nov 10 (IANS) Several British Kashmiris staged protests at different locations across the United Kingdom, including outside Pakistani diplomatic missions in London, Manchester, Bradford and Birmingham, calling for an end to the brutal crackdown on civilians by Pakistani forces in Rawalakot and other parts of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The demonstrations were held on Monday (local time) following reports that several people, including women and children, were killed and dozens of others were seriously injured in recent days after Pakistani security forces opened fire and carried out drone strikes against peaceful protesters in the Rawalakot region of the occupied territory.

According to the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), a delegation of the British Kashmiri community submitted an urgent memorandum to Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, urging immediate measures to protect civilians, provide medical and humanitarian access, preserve evidence and resume direct negotiations in PoK amid the escalating violence.

"We submit this renewed memorandum following fresh deaths, injuries and serious allegations arising from security operations in Rawalakot on 5 November 2026. The situation now requires direct humanitarian intervention. Delay risks further civilian harm, deepening alienation, deterioration of public order and the closing of the remaining space for peaceful dialogue," the signatories stated.

The memorandum called on the Pakistani government to act on independently corroborated deaths, address documented information gaps and ensure prompt, impartial investigations into the serious allegations of abuses in PoK. It further urged the authorities to respond to the concerns recently raised by six United Nations Special Procedures over the worsening human rights situation in the occupied territory.

The signatories cited concerns raised by six UN experts over the designation of the JAAC as a terrorist organisation, related counter-terrorism measures, alleged unlawful killings, excessive force, arbitrary arrests, communications restrictions and the placement of 205 people on the Fourth Schedule of Pakistan's Anti-Terrorism Act.

The memorandum further called for necessary interim measures to halt alleged violations and prevent recurrence.

It stressed that firearms must never be used merely to disperse an assembly and that intentional lethal force is lawful only where strictly unavoidable to protect life from an imminent threat.

"Protect civilians. Treat the wounded. Preserve the evidence. Account for the detained and missing. Review the proscription and fourth schedule measures. Respond to the United Nations. Resume authorised dialogue now," the signatories mentioned.

"This memorandum is an appeal for timely leadership, lawful restraint and a credible political settlement. Pakistan's stated commitment to the rights and dignity of Kashmiris should now be demonstrated through protection, truth, accountability, due process and implementation of agreements," it added.