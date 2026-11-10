Delhi Intensifies Preparations For Chhath Puja Amid High-Level Review

Chhath Puja Preparations in Delhi

Preparations are underway at the Yamuna ghat in Delhi's ITO area ahead of Chhath Puja, with arrangements being made at the site for the festival. Earlier on Monday, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta chaired a high-level review meeting with Chhath Puja committees and officials of the concerned departments at Janseva Sadan.

The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure that there is no negligence at any level and that all arrangements are completed ahead of schedule. According to the Chief Minister's Office, CM Gupta said the government's aim is to provide devotees observing the fast and their families with a clean, safe and convenient environment to offer prayers during the festival.

New Infrastructure for Devotees

A special attraction for Delhiites this year will be an 11-km-long Chhath Ghat being developed along the Munak Canal. Stretching from the Outer Ring Road to Inderlok, the ghat will have steps on both sides and a concrete road to ensure convenient access for devotees coming to offer prayers.

The Chief Minister said BJP National President Nitin Nabin will inaugurate the grand ghat at an event near Singalpur village on November 12. The government is developing the ghat in a way that will allow devotees from several adjoining Assembly constituencies to perform Chhath Puja conveniently.

Commitment to Tradition and Safety

At the meeting, CM Rekha Gupta said Chhath is a festival deeply connected with the faith, beliefs and traditions of lakhs of people. The government's priority is to ensure that devotees face no inconvenience while offering prayers. She directed all departments to work in coordination and make arrangements, keeping in mind the needs of devotees visiting the ghats. Office-bearers of various Chhath Puja committees were also present at the meeting.

More than 1,400 ghats are being prepared for Chhath Puja in Delhi this year, compared with 1,326 last year. The Chief Minister directed officials to complete the basic preparations at the ghats well in advance so that only tasks such as filling them with water, putting up tents and cleaning remain towards the end. District administrations and concerned departments have been asked to regularly inspect the ghats in their respective areas and immediately address any shortcomings.

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