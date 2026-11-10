Sonia Gandhi's New Memoir Belonging: A Journey Of Love Hits Shelves

Sonia Gandhi's Memoir Hits Bookstores

Excitement is at its peak among book lovers who have been eagerly awaiting Congress veteran Sonia Gandhi's memoir, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', which finally hit the bookstores today. Bookstores have been witnessing a steady stream of buyers since morning, with Khan Market's iconic Bahrisons Booksellers seeing particular enthusiasm. The owner of the renowned bookstore described the memoir as“one of the biggest books of this decade,” reflecting the immense anticipation surrounding its release.

"We are at Bahrisons Booksellers. We are really excited to have Sonia ji's memoir with us today. The book has been released, and you can see it in our showcase at Bahrisons across India in all our stores. It is supposed to be one of the biggest books to be released in this decade, and we really look forward to selling it," Owner, Bahrisons Booksellers at Khan Market, Rajni Bahri Malhotra said. She added, "It is really exciting to have it here finally on our shelves. We have been getting calls since yesterday, and people have been placing orders for this for the past few months. This is a big day for the publishing industry in India. We are extremely happy and proud to have this book in our store."

Nationwide Release Details

According to publisher HarperCollins India, the memoir is being released across several bookstores nationwide, including Higginbotham in Chennai, Bahrisons and Midland in Delhi, The White Crow and Title Waves in Mumbai, Mathrubhumi Books in Kerala, Blossoms and The Bookworm in Karnataka, and Crossword outlets across Maharashtra, Karnataka, Delhi-NCR, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Gujarat and Kerala.

Inside the Memoir

The memoir chronicles Sonia Gandhi's journey from her childhood in post-war Italy and her romance with Rajiv Gandhi to her life in India and the personal losses that shaped her relationship with her adopted country. It revisits her childhood in Italy, her relationship with Rajiv Gandhi during their time at Cambridge, and the assassinations of her mother-in-law, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and her husband, Rajiv Gandhi. (ANI)

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