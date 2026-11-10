'It's About Accuracy, Perfect Line And Length': Kamboj On Approach Behind His Success

MENAFN - IANS) Hamilton, Nov 10 (IANS) India fast bowler Anshul Kamboj has attributed his impressive performances to disciplined bowling and an ability to assess conditions, saying that identifying the right line and length according to the pitch and match situation remains central to his approach during the ongoing international assignment.

Speaking about his development as a cricketer, the Haryana pacer explained how his domestic experience has helped him adjust to different playing conditions. Having started playing cricket at the age of 13, Kamboj believes the similarities between conditions in Haryana and those he has encountered have offered a familiar foundation.

“I started playing when I was 13 years old. I play for Haryana. So it's like similar kind of weather and wickets as well in Haryana,” Kamboj said ahead of the third ODI here at Seddon Park.

The opportunity to represent India has been another significant milestone for the young fast bowler, who described the experience of wearing the national colours as a dream come true. He also spoke about the excitement of making the step up to the senior team and the reaction back home.

“Actually, I'm excited and very happy as well, as I'm playing for my national team. It's everyone's dream to play for their national team, so it's pretty much exciting,” he added.

Kamboj has also drawn on his experience with Chennai Super Kings, where working under the guidance of Mahendra Singh Dhoni and head coach Stephen Fleming provided him with valuable learning opportunities. Rather than becoming preoccupied with outcomes, he said his priority has been to understand his responsibilities and keep improving his execution on the field.

“Actually, that was a good learning experience for me, and I'm still learning a lot. I'm just making sure that I'm learning in the right way, not thinking too much about the results, but focusing on what I need to do and what I need to do on the field as well,” Kamboj stated.

Preparing for the conditions in New Zealand has required particular attention to the weather and the nature of the wickets. Recalling his experience in the India A series, Kamboj said getting accustomed to the conditions and figuring out the appropriate bowling areas were among his immediate priorities.

“Actually, it was just about acclimatising to the weather. The wicket was a bit nippy, and I just wanted to understand the right lengths and the right areas where I need to bowl. I'm just focusing on that,” he said.

For Kamboj, the key to maintaining his current form is to keep things simple rather than overcomplicate his bowling plans. He believes consistency in execution, while taking the conditions and circumstances into account, has been particularly effective.“It's about accuracy and the perfect line and length, according to the wicket and the situation. It's working for me right now, so I'm just focusing on that.”