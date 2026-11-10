Dr. Clara Ly-Le, Managing Director Of Eloq Communications, Receives The 2026 AMIC Asia Communication Award For Young Leaders
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam - EloQ Communications is proud to announce that Dr. Clara Ly-Le, Founder and Managing Director of the company, has received the 2026 AMIC Asia Communication Award for Young Leaders, presented by the Asian Media Information and Communication Centre (AMIC). She is the inaugural recipient of the award and the first Vietnamese representative to receive recognition from AMIC.
The award encourages young communication leaders across Asia to pursue professional excellence, advance Asia-centered perspectives in communication, and use communication to contribute to community development. It is a new category within the AMIC Asia Communication Awards, which have been presented since 2006 to recognize individuals who have made significant contributions to the development of communication and media in Asia.
The award ceremony took place on November 5, 2026, during the 32nd AMIC Annual International Conference at Philippine Women's University in Manila, Philippines.
Reflecting on this milestone, Dr. Ly-Le said,“I am honored to receive this recognition from AMIC. This is the first award recognizing my contributions to academic research and efforts to advance the PR profession in Vietnam, following more than 15 years in public relations and around five years dedicated to research and teaching. I believe academic research should remain closely connected to professional practice, while experiences and perspectives from Vietnam and across Asia deserve greater representation in global communication scholarship. I hope my efforts, together with the work of the EloQ team, will continue to bridge knowledge and practice and contribute to the responsible development of the communications industry.”
At EloQ Communications, practical experience, research-driven thinking, and cultural understanding form the foundation of its approach to communication. This combination enables the company to develop strategies that reflect the characteristics of each market while helping clients achieve their communication objectives responsibly.
This recognition also encourages EloQ to continue learning, uphold professional standards, and develop communication solutions that respond to the needs of Vietnam and the wider region. EloQ believes that the industry's progress depends not only on effective campaigns but also on knowledge sharing, diverse perspectives, and opportunities for the next generation of communication professionals.
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About EloQ Communications
EloQ Communications is an independent communications consultancy based in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, combining in-depth local market knowledge with a global perspective. The company provides a range of services, including public relations (PR), social media, digital marketing, integrated communications strategy, crisis communications, influencer marketing, communications training, and event management.
EloQ works with local and international businesses across various industries, helping them strengthen their brand presence and develop communication strategies suited to their market context.
For more information, visit
The award encourages young communication leaders across Asia to pursue professional excellence, advance Asia-centered perspectives in communication, and use communication to contribute to community development. It is a new category within the AMIC Asia Communication Awards, which have been presented since 2006 to recognize individuals who have made significant contributions to the development of communication and media in Asia.
The award ceremony took place on November 5, 2026, during the 32nd AMIC Annual International Conference at Philippine Women's University in Manila, Philippines.
Reflecting on this milestone, Dr. Ly-Le said,“I am honored to receive this recognition from AMIC. This is the first award recognizing my contributions to academic research and efforts to advance the PR profession in Vietnam, following more than 15 years in public relations and around five years dedicated to research and teaching. I believe academic research should remain closely connected to professional practice, while experiences and perspectives from Vietnam and across Asia deserve greater representation in global communication scholarship. I hope my efforts, together with the work of the EloQ team, will continue to bridge knowledge and practice and contribute to the responsible development of the communications industry.”
At EloQ Communications, practical experience, research-driven thinking, and cultural understanding form the foundation of its approach to communication. This combination enables the company to develop strategies that reflect the characteristics of each market while helping clients achieve their communication objectives responsibly.
This recognition also encourages EloQ to continue learning, uphold professional standards, and develop communication solutions that respond to the needs of Vietnam and the wider region. EloQ believes that the industry's progress depends not only on effective campaigns but also on knowledge sharing, diverse perspectives, and opportunities for the next generation of communication professionals.
###
About EloQ Communications
EloQ Communications is an independent communications consultancy based in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, combining in-depth local market knowledge with a global perspective. The company provides a range of services, including public relations (PR), social media, digital marketing, integrated communications strategy, crisis communications, influencer marketing, communications training, and event management.
EloQ works with local and international businesses across various industries, helping them strengthen their brand presence and develop communication strategies suited to their market context.
For more information, visit
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