Ecommerce Customer Service AI From Hay.Chat Handles 2,000 Tickets A Month For $149

MENAFN - GetNews)"Hay dashboard for ecommerce customer service, showing active AI agents, total conversations, resolution rate and daily conversation activity."Ecommerce customer service from Hay is an AI customer service agent with human approval, trained on materials teams already use, at a flat monthly price with no per-seat fees

LISBON - 9 November, 2026 - Ecommerce customer service can now run on Hay, an AI agent that answers customers on behalf of online stores and carries out what they ask for, like changing a delivery address in Shopify. Teams train this AI customer service agent in plain language with materials they already have, and pay a flat monthly price with no per-seat fees.

A small or medium-sized store running 2,000 support tickets a month would pay leading competitors over $2,000 a month for resolutions on their AI products. Hay can do the same job for $149 (€135) a month.

Hay connects to the same tools as those competitors, with the same technology they use, MCP. The difference is that Hay uses conversational AI learning. Teams can train its AI agents on the same materials they and their colleagues already use in their business, and the agents follow them. The team then adds the actions the agent can take in its existing tools. When a customer asks to change an address, the agent finds the order in Shopify, sees it hasn't shipped, checks with the customer and makes the change. It then updates the company's helpdesk and CRM, so the records stay up to date. It also knows a store's full Shopify inventory, so it can help customers choose what to buy.

An 85-second video shows how it works:

Hay pricing is built to be easy to understand. Every plan is a flat monthly price with a set number of resolutions included, much like a phone plan. There are no per-seat or setup fees, so adding teammates costs nothing extra. Plans start at $55 a month with 500 resolutions included, about 11 cents a resolution, and extra resolutions are charged at the published rate for each plan. All plans are at

On Shopify, the agent looks up orders and tracking, handles full and partial refunds, cancels unshipped orders, changes shipping addresses before dispatch and opens returns. Hay is also an AI customer service agent for WooCommerce, with a plugin on WordPress. There it looks up orders and tracking, cancels orders before they ship, handles refunds, updates addresses and issues capped goodwill coupons.

Customers can reach it on website chat, email, Instagram DMs, Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp, and it replies in the language each message is written in. Replies carry an AI label by default, and a person on the team can step in at any time.

Refunds, cancellations and discounts wait for a person's OK by default. Once a store owner trusts the setup, they can let the agent run on its own, following the store's playbooks and policies.

Hay is a source-available AI customer service agent under the Hay Community License v1.0, and the code is at Teams can use it as a hosted service or self-host it from that code. On the hosted service, customer data is stored in the EU.

"We've all been there. For more than five years we've been running into terrible chatbots on websites that point you at FAQ articles, delay you, hallucinate and waste your time. It doesn't need to be that way. There are competitors in this space with very powerful solutions, but they're unnecessarily expensive, and that's pricing small and medium business owners out of the market. Inference costs with AI have dropped dramatically, and I think it's time we pass the savings on to the customers.", said Damien Mulhall, Co-Founder, Strategy and Content at Hay.

Stores can try Hay before Black Friday on 27 November, with a 30-day free trial, at

About Hay

Hay ( is an AI customer service agent for e-commerce and SaaS teams. It answers customers from a company's own documents and takes real actions, like refunds and cancellations, in tools such as Shopify and Stripe, with money moves waiting for a person's approval by default. Plans are a flat monthly price with resolutions included. Customer data is stored in the EU. The code is source-available under the Hay Community License v1.0. Hay Labs LDA, founded in 2025, runs Hay from Lisbon.

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