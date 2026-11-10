A Heartwarming New Picture Book Helps Children Overcome Fear Through Family Support

MENAFN - GetNews)"Three Baby Birdies by Iris Scarfone"

TX, USA - November 9, 2026 - Three Baby Birdies, written by Iris Scarfone & Frank and illustrated by Ronald Scarfone, is capturing attention for its tender and uplifting story about courage, self-belief, and the power of familial encouragement. Early responses from elementary school readers, where the manuscript was shared before publication, have been overwhelmingly positive. One student reportedly read her copy fifty times.

With a gentle, lyrical rhythm and vibrant illustrations, the story follows three baby birds taking their first flight. Two soar immediately, while the third hesitates, gripped by fear and uncertainty. Through patient guidance, encouragement, and the steady comfort of his mother and siblings, the hesitant bird learns that bravery flourishes in safe, loving environments. The result is a narrative that helps young readers feel a sense of accomplishment while quietly internalizing lessons about resilience and emotional growth.

Parents, educators, and librarians will find Three Baby Birdies a thoughtful bridge between early literacy and emotional development. Children naturally relate to the baby bird who struggles but perseveres, and to the family that supports without pressure. Teachers have praised the book for its clarity, warmth, and practical value: it not only helps children process fear and setbacks but also fosters pride in completing a story. Whether navigating first reading experiences, big emotions, or new challenges, young readers gain guidance disguised as a sweet, memorable tale.

Imagine...



Your child is discovering that fear is not a stop sign, but the moment just before they rise.

A bedtime story inspiring them to try something they've been too scared to attempt. One small bird's first flight serves as the spark that helps your child finally take off.

Three Baby Birdies is more than a story; it's a gentle, empowering guide for children learning that courage, like wings, grows best when nurtured with love.

About The Author

The author Iris Scarfone and her husband Frank Scarfone taught their son to read when he was a baby by putting words on posterboards and then on a wall in their home. This is now known as a“word wall” which is used by reading teachers to increase vocabulary for their students. Simple and common words were used first such as“mommy” and“daddy.” By making a short story with illustrations that depict the story, it enables a child to understand the story better and it is easier to follow. The book uses rhythmic language that rhymes throughout the book. Iris Scarfone is the author of this book and her son Ronald Scarfone is the illustrator. Ronald eventually became a reading teacher and then changed careers to become a librarian in a public library.

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