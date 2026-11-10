Waynmer Introduces City Trader, An Electronic Game That Brings Families Back To The Table And Builds Kids' Financial Literacy

New York - November 9, 2026 - Designed for kids ages 6–12, the interactive tabletop game invites young players to plan their own city assets, chase money milestones like reaching their first $1000 in-game, and practice real-world money thinking - making family game night easier to start, easier to manage, and more fun to share. A popular pick among parents, the game is also recommended by parenting creators who highlight its gentle, play-first approach to teaching kids money sense.

With City Trader, Waynmer has introduced an electronic tabletop game designed to bring kids and families together through hands-on play. Created for 2–4 players ages 6–12, the game combines electronic money tracking, built-in voice prompts, lighted player controls, and a central spinner wheel-all in one compact game unit. With no paper money to count, no separate banking device, and no app or Wi-Fi required, City Trader helps families spend less time setting up and managing a game and more time playing together, while kids naturally explore core financial ideas as they build their city portfolio.

Less Setup. More Family Time.

Game night should be about playing together, not sorting paper money or calculating every payment. City Trader displays changing balances, prices, and upgrades on its built-in LED display, eliminating the need for manual calculations during play.

For parents, that means less to prepare and clean up. For kids, it means more time making choices: deciding which assets to add to their city, buying and upgrading locations, collecting income, and thinking through questions like“How do I hit my first $1000 goal?” while seeing how those decisions affect their in-game balance.

Easy to Start, Fun to Figure Out

City Trader brings the key parts of gameplay together in one unit. Players select the number of participants, power on the game, and follow the built-in controls. Voice prompts and color-coded player indicators help guide the experience, while the central spinner wheel keeps turns moving.

Designed for children ages 6 and up, the game gives kids opportunities to make independent financial decisions and follow the action with less adult intervention. Parents can join the fun without having to manage every transaction or act as the banker throughout the game.

Learning Through Play

City Trader turns everyday money decisions into part of the fun. As kids pick which locations to own, build up their city asset portfolio, collect recurring income, weigh whether to spend savings on upgrades, and respond to unexpected events, they have opportunities to practice strategic thinking, forward planning, and understanding the consequences of their financial choices.

Players set their own small milestones along the way - many kids naturally ask themselves,“What assets should I add to my city?” or“What steps do I take to earn my first $1000?” The electronic system tracks in-game balances automatically, so kids can focus on making investment and saving decisions rather than calculating every transaction.

It is this balanced blend of fun and learning that makes City Trader a top choice for many caregivers. Parenting bloggers often suggest the game as a low-pressure way to introduce financial literacy, noting that children absorb money concepts naturally instead of through formal lessons. For parents, it's a simple, playful way to introduce basic money concepts, asset building and goal-setting through play while spending meaningful time together.

Built for Real-Life Family Game Night

With support for 2–4 players, City Trader is designed for family game nights, sibling play, playdates, and weekend activities. Its electronic features are built into a physical tabletop game, giving families an interactive option without adding another phone or tablet to the mix.

Measuring approximately 219 × 218 mm, the compact game is easy to bring along for family trips and gatherings. It operates on three AAA batteries (not included) and requires no app installation, internet connection, or download. Tested against applicable U.S. children's product safety requirements, City Trader is designed for children ages 6 and up.

City Trader's integrated design brings the core gameplay functions together in one place, with built-in guidance to help families get started. For parents looking for a birthday gift or a new way to bring everyone together, City Trader offers a modern take on tabletop play-combining electronic convenience, face-to-face interaction and natural financial literacy learning as kids build their dream city.

For more information about Waynmer City Trader, including its features and rules of play, visit the official Waynmer website at waynmer. For a closer look at how the game is played and the thoughtful details woven into its design, watch the video here:

About Waynmer

Waynmer creates city-building and trading games that bring people back to the table-ready to think, talk, and play together. The brand focuses on interactive experiences that make shared play more intuitive, engaging, and accessible for modern families, while helping children build foundational financial thinking through fun, hands-on city asset gameplay.