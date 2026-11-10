MENAFN - GetNews) "Alpha Omega Peptide now publishes batch-specific HPLC purity results and certificates of analysis for every SKU, giving laboratory buyers lot-level verification before an order ships."Alpha Omega Peptide now ties HPLC purity reports and COAs to specific lot numbers on every research peptide order, giving lab buyers batch-level verification.

NEW YORK - 9 November, 2026 - Alpha Omega Peptide, a research-use-only peptide supplier serving laboratory, academic, and formulation buyers, today announced an expansion of its batch-level HPLC verification program and public certificate-of-analysis documentation. The expansion covers every active SKU in its catalog, pairing each shipped lot with a dedicated COA and HPLC purity report tied to its specific batch number rather than a single catalog-wide spec sheet. The change responds to buyers requesting lot-specific purity data at the point of purchase instead of generic product-page claims.

The research peptide supply chain has drawn scrutiny this year over inconsistent purity disclosure and mislabeled lots moving through resellers with no direct lab relationship. Buyers vetting peptide vendors ranked by third-party lab testing increasingly ask for lot-specific HPLC data rather than a single spec sheet, since purity can vary batch to batch even within the same compound and manufacturer. Documentation tied to the exact lot number printed on the vial, not just the product line, is becoming the baseline expectation for institutional and academic buyers placing recurring orders.

A spokesperson for Alpha Omega Peptide said, "Research buyers are no longer satisfied with a purity percentage printed on a product page - they want the HPLC chromatogram and the COA for the specific lot in front of them. Tying documentation to batch numbers is the only way to give a lab that level of accountability on a research order."

Batch-Level HPLC Testing Now Standard Across the Catalog

Every peptide SKU is now tested by high-performance liquid chromatography at the batch level, not sampled once per product line and extrapolated across future lots. Each production run generates its own chromatogram and purity report, and that report is matched to the lot number printed on the vial label before the order ships. For compounds with known stability or synthesis variability across runs, this closes the gap between what a spec sheet claims and what a specific vial actually contains.

COA and Batch Lookup for Every Order

Buyers can now cross-reference a received vial's lot number against its published certificate of analysis rather than relying on a static, product-level COA that may not reflect the batch actually shipped. The workflow mirrors the process described in Alpha Omega Peptide's batch lookup and verified purity documentation, which walks research buyers through locating a lot number and pulling the matching HPLC and COA record before the compound is reconstituted or logged into a lab inventory system.

Storage, Handling, and Reconstitution Documentation

The documentation expansion extends to handling guidance that sits alongside each COA: recommended storage conditions for lyophilized peptide, reconstitution notes for laboratory use, and post-reconstitution storage windows under refrigeration. Pairing purity data with handling documentation gives research labs a single reference point for a given lot, rather than requiring staff to reconcile a COA, a product page, and a separate handling sheet.

Why Documentation Standards Are Tightening Industry-Wide

Third-party HPLC testing has moved from a differentiator to a baseline expectation across the research peptide category as academic labs, contract researchers, and formulation buyers formalize vendor qualification processes. A product listing a purity percentage with no batch-specific backing data no longer satisfies procurement standards at institutions that require traceable documentation for anything entering a lab notebook or inventory log.

A spokesperson for Alpha Omega Peptide said, "Lot traceability is table stakes for any serious research buyer at this point. Our documentation expansion is built around the assumption that a lab wants to verify before it logs a compound, not after."

How the Verification Process Works

Each production batch is tested by an independent, third-party laboratory using HPLC methodology, with results logged against the batch's unique lot number prior to release for sale. Retained reference samples from each batch allow re-testing if a discrepancy is reported. Both the HPLC chromatogram and the COA are published and linked to the lot number rather than archived internally, so a research buyer can pull the exact record for the vial in hand.

About Alpha Omega Peptide

Alpha Omega Peptide is a research-use-only peptide supplier serving laboratory researchers, academic institutions, and formulation buyers. The company's catalog includes batch-level HPLC-verified compounds, each shipped with a certificate of analysis matched to its specific lot number. Alpha Omega Peptide publishes handling, storage, and reconstitution documentation alongside its COA records to support laboratory workflows, and maintains comparative resources on vendor lab-testing practices and compound sourcing for research buyers evaluating suppliers in the category. The company operates at alphaomegapeptide.

About Melex Technologies Inc.

Melex Technologies Inc., based in Delray Beach, Florida, is the management company for the Simple Peptide, Alpha Omega Peptide, Simple Life Science and Simple Cosmetics brands.

For laboratory research use only. Not for human or veterinary use. Not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.