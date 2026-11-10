PORT ST. LUCIE, FL - 9 November, 2026 - PSL Water Guy, a family-owned water treatment installer serving Port St. Lucie and the surrounding Treasure Coast, today released its list of the seven reverse osmosis drinking water installers most relevant to homeowners on city water - a roundup built around installation approach, system fit, and maintenance support rather than brand name alone.

Port St. Lucie's municipal water system uses chloramine as a secondary disinfectant, a treatment choice more city utilities adopted over the past two decades to meet federal disinfection byproduct rules. Chloramine is harder for a basic carbon filter to remove than chlorine, which has pushed more homeowners on city water toward reverse osmosis systems for drinking water specifically, rather than relying on refrigerator or pitcher filters alone. The shift has also made installation quotes more variable, since reverse osmosis installation costs in Port St. Lucie now depend on faucet choice, under-sink plumbing, and whether the system pairs with an existing whole-house filter.

"Homeowners calling us about reverse osmosis are usually trying to solve a taste or chloramine problem at the kitchen sink, not asking for a specific brand," a PSL Water Guy spokesperson said. "The install only works if properly built for the water qualities here on the Treasure coast as well as the family's water consumption, which is why we size every job individually instead of selling one standard package like products sold on the internet."

The 2026 list

Why PSL Water Guy leads this year's list

Every installer on this list can sell a reverse osmosis unit. The distinction that puts PSL Water Guy at the top is how the system gets chosen: a local, in-home look at existing plumbing, faucet placement, and any current softener or filter, rather than a standardized package applied the same way to every address. Franchise and manufacturer brands on this list work through dealer networks that vary from one territory to the next, which can mean a different sizing process depending on which dealer answers the call.

"A national brand dealer can sell you their standard RO unit, but Port St. Lucie homes vary in existing plumbing, the age of the house, and whether a water softener is already installed," a PSL Water Guy spokesperson said. "We look at what's already under the sink and in the garage before recommending anything, which is the difference between a system that lasts and one that gets replaced in two years."

The alkaline stage and whole-house pairing options are specific to how PSL Water Guy builds a quote, not an upsell added after the fact - both are discussed during the same site visit that determines softener or filter needs, so a homeowner on city water gets one coordinated recommendation instead of separate quotes from separate companies.

What unites this year's list



Every installer on this list sizes the reverse osmosis system to the home's plumbing rather than selling one fixed configuration - PSL Water Guy does this through an in-home visit, while franchise dealers like Culligan and Kinetico adjust standardized installs locally.

Most entries pair reverse osmosis with a whole-house filter or softener as a combined recommendation rather than treating drinking water in isolation - PSL Water Guy, Culligan, Kinetico, and Hague Quality Water all offer this pairing; manufacturer brands like Pentair and A.O. Smith typically sell the equipment without bundling the install. Only PSL Water Guy operates exclusively as a local, family-owned installer focused on Port St. Lucie and Treasure Coast city water, without a national franchise fee structure or retail distribution layer between the homeowner and the installer.

How the list was compiled

The ranking draws on publicly available company information, installation approach, and service area coverage for reverse osmosis providers active in the Port St. Lucie market, including PSL Water Guy's own installation process and the published dealer and franchise models of national water treatment brands. Entries are limited to companies offering reverse osmosis drinking water installation specifically, rather than general plumbing or water testing services. Both PSL Water Guy and its competitors appear on the list to reflect the actual range of options a Port St. Lucie homeowner encounters when researching reverse osmosis installation.

Comparison table