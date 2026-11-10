Flex HR Announces Upcoming Webinar On Managing Fluid Workplace Ecosystems

MENAFN - GetNews) November 11 webinar will focus on how businesses can coordinate employees, contractors, freelance professionals and AI-enabled roles to build more adaptable workforce structures.

November 9, 2026 - Flex HR, a provider of comprehensive human resources solutions, announces its upcoming webinar, Fluid Workplace Ecosystems, taking place November 11, 2026, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. EST. The webinar will bring together experienced HR professionals to speak about how organizations can adapt their workforce strategies to accommodate an increasingly diverse mix of talent and working arrangements.

As businesses respond to changing operational demands, traditional workforce structures are evolving. Organizations are starting to combine full-time employees, independent contractors, freelancers, fractional professionals and AI-enabled roles to meet their business needs. However, effectively coordinating these different contributors requires more than simply having access to flexible talent. It requires an integrated approach to workforce planning and management.

The webinar will look at how businesses can move past conventional organizational structures and build fluid workforce ecosystems that align talent, responsibilities and business objectives.

Topics will include the distinction between workforce management and workforce orchestration, and why coordinating different types of talent within one integrated system is becoming an important business priority. Our talented speakers will also examine the business case for workforce integration, including the gap between organizations that recognize the value of external talent and those that have established effective systems for managing it.

Additional discussion points will include:



Rethinking recruitment: Determining what work needs to be accomplished before deciding whether a full-time employee, contractor, specialist or fractional professional is the right solution.

The core-flex workforce model: Establishing a stable core team to support long-term business strategy while using a flexible outer layer of talent to address specialized and short-term requirements.

Integrating artificial intelligence: Understanding how AI-enabled roles are becoming part of workforce planning and how they can contribute to the allocation and completion of work. Building an integrated talent strategy: Developing a coordinated approach that brings employees and external contributors together within a unified workforce ecosystem.

The webinar will feature three HR professionals with extensive experience in organizational development, talent management and HR transformation.

Gretchen Groh, Vice President of Operations at Flex HR, brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in Learning and Development. Her expertise includes talent management, employee relations, compliance, benefits, vendor management, project management and organizational transitions.

Alisa Kline, the Director of HR Consulting, brings more than 15 years of experience in human resources, quality and compliance. She specializes in developing and transforming organizations and supporting operational success through effective HR practices.

Tara Secue is an HR Consultant specializing in talent strategy, recruiting, talent development and organizational effectiveness. Her work focuses on aligning talent programs with business objectives and supporting organizational performance.

The program is valid for one Professional Development Credit (PDC) toward SHRM-CP® or SHRM-SCP® recertification. It has also been pre-approved for one recertification credit hour through HR Certification Institute® (HRCI®) toward eligible professional certifications.

The Fluid Workplace Ecosystems webinar is intended for business owners, executives, HR professionals and organizational leaders interested in developing more adaptable workforce strategies and preparing their organizations for the changing nature of work.

Event Details

Webinar: Fluid Workplace Ecosystems

Date: November 11, 2026

Time: 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. EST

Registration: event/fluid-workplace-ecosystems/

Registration is now open. Interested participants can visit the registration page to learn more and reserve their place.

About Flex HR

Flex HR provides comprehensive human resources solutions to help businesses manage their people, strengthen their HR functions and navigate the complexities of today's workplace. Through experienced HR professionals and flexible service offerings, Flex HR supports organizations in addressing their HR needs while allowing business leaders to focus on growth and operational success.