Italy Greenwashing Rules Now Apply To Foreign Brands Too: Greenme Launches A Free Guide For Green Companies Entering Italy

MENAFN - GetNews)"A sustainable cosmetic bottle with a green leaf-shaped label peeling off, a visual reminder that under Italy's new greenwashing rules, green claims must be backed by real evidence. (AI-generated image)"Italy's new greenwashing rules now apply to foreign brands targeting Italian consumers. GreenMe launches a free English-language guide to help green companies communicate credibly under Legislative Decree 30/2026.

Rome, Italy - November 9, 2026 - Italy's new greenwashing rules are now in force, and they don't stop at the border. Since 27 September 2026, Legislative Decree 30/2026, which brings EU Directive 2024/825 into Italian law, bans generic and unproven environmental claims. The rules also apply to companies based outside Italy whenever their marketing targets Italian consumers, and fines can reach €10 million.

To help international brands navigate the change, GreenMe, Italy's leading independent publication on sustainability, environment and green living, today launches "Italy greenwashing rules: a practical guide for green brands", a free English-language resource available on GreenMe Mag.

What changes for brands selling in Italy

Under the new rules, claims such as "eco-friendly", "green" or "climate neutral" can no longer be used unless backed by clear, verifiable evidence. "Carbon neutral" claims based only on offsets are banned, and self-made sustainability labels are no longer allowed: only certifications awarded by recognised third-party schemes can be displayed. For international companies, the risk is not only legal. Italian consumers are increasingly sceptical of vague green messages, and trust, once lost, is hard to win back.

"Credibility is now a market entry requirement"

"Italian consumers care deeply about sustainability, but they have learned to recognise greenwashing," said Mario Notaro, Publisher of GreenMe. "Since 2009 our readers have trusted us to tell them what is real and what is not. With the new rules, foreign brands need more than a translation: they need a credible voice that speaks to Italians in the right way. That is what we offer."

What the guide covers



Which environmental claims are now banned in Italy, with practical examples

How to document a green claim before using it

Which labels and certifications can still be displayed

How Italian consumers react to sustainability messages, based on GreenMe audience insights A checklist for brands launching in the Italian market

A claim check service for brands

Alongside the guide, GreenMe offers brands an optional claim check: before any sponsored content is published, the editorial team reviews sustainability claims to make sure they are clear and verifiable. Brand partnerships include native articles in Italian, newsletter features and social media campaigns. GreenMe reaches around 50 million people every month across its website and social channels, with 3 million monthly readers on GreenMe and 60,000 newsletter subscribers. Recent partners include Germany Travel, the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), Sorgenia and ActionAid.

Read the guide: greenmemag/lifestyle/italy-greenwashing-rules-a-practical-guide-for-green-brands

Information for brands: greenmemag/advertise-with-us

About GreenMe

GreenMe is Italy's leading independent digital publication on sustainability, environment, health and green living. Founded in 2009 and based in Rome, it reaches around 3 million readers every month on GreenMe and around 50 million people across its website and social channels. GreenMe Mag is its English-language edition. greenme · greenmemag

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