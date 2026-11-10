MENAFN - GetNews)"Top rated Self-Directed IRA custodian IRA Financial logo"IRA Financial shows what top rated Self-Directed IRA custodians should offer, from a $495 flat annual fee that stays the same as your balance grows to a 4.7 out of 5 rating from more than 2,000 Trustpilot reviews.

SIOUX FALLS, SD - November 9, 2026 - Investors comparing top rated Self-Directed IRA custodians often find pricing buried in percentage-of-assets schedules that climb as their accounts grow; IRA Financial, whose IRA Financial Trust Company is a South Dakota state-chartered custodian, charges a flat $495 annual fee with no setup fee and backs it with a 4.7 out of 5 rating from more than 2,000 Trustpilot reviews.

The company traces back to 2008, when tax attorney Adam Bergman, Esq. was researching a client's retirement options and found the answer in a law library in about two hours: the tax code already allowed IRAs to hold real estate, private businesses and other alternative assets. Bergman founded IRA Financial in 2010 to make that option accessible, and the firm now runs its own trust company, regulated by the South Dakota Division of Banking.

The rules behind any custodian are set by the Internal Revenue Code. Section 408(a)(2) requires every IRA to be held by a bank or by a nonbank trustee the IRS has approved, and state-chartered trust companies qualify as banks for this purpose. The custodian holds title to the assets, processes purchases and distributions, and files the annual IRS reporting on the account. What it doesn't do is vet the investment. That's why ratings matter most on four things the custodian actually controls: how fees behave as the balance grows, how fast transactions close, which asset types it will hold, and what verified clients say about service.

Fee structure is where the gap shows up over time. Under a schedule tied to account value, custodial costs rise with every gain, so the investors whose accounts perform best end up paying the most. Under a flat fee, an account worth $50,000 and the same account worth $1 million pay the same $495 annual fee.

“The biggest mistake I see is treating a five-star custodian as a stamp of approval on the investment itself,” said Adam Bergman, Esq., founder of IRA Financial.“A custodian's job is to hold the asset and keep the account compliant, not to vet the deal. Judge the custodian on fees, speed and service, then do your own diligence on what you're buying.”

Investors can compare custodians and open an account at irafinancial. IRA Financial's Self-Directed IRA costs $495 per year, with no setup fee and no fee that scales with account balance or property value.

About IRA Financial

IRA Financial is a Self-Directed IRA and Solo 401(k) provider founded in 2010 by tax attorney Adam Bergman, Esq. and headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, where its IRA Financial Trust Company operates as a state-chartered custodian. Its mission is to give investors direct control over their own retirement savings, with transparent flat-fee pricing and the freedom to invest in real estate, cryptocurrency, private businesses and other alternative assets. The company serves more than 27,000 clients nationwide with over $8 billion in assets and a 97% client retention rate. Learn more at irafinancial.

This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute tax, legal, or investment advice. Investors should consult a qualified professional before choosing a Self-Directed IRA custodian or making alternative investments within a retirement account.