Bushwick Medical Expands Accident And Workplace Injury Care For Ridgewood, Queens Residents

MENAFN - GetNews)"Brooklyn Physical Therapy logo"Same-day appointments, direct No-Fault and Workers' Compensation billing, and full-scope rehabilitation now a short M or L train ride from Ridgewood

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - November 9, 2026 - Bushwick Medical, part of the Brooklyn Physical Therapy network, is expanding its outreach to Ridgewood, Queens. The clinic offers specialized medical care to residents hurt in car accidents, on the job, or in other personal injury incidents. The practice sits at 176 Wilson Ave, just across the Brooklyn-Queens border. Led by Sudha Patel, M.D., it gives Ridgewood patients one place for diagnosis, treatment, and claims paperwork.

Ridgewood is home to about 69,000 residents. Many of them work in construction, transportation, delivery, retail, food service, and healthcare, jobs that carry a higher risk of injury on the job and on the road. Bushwick Medical treats the injuries these workers see most, including neck and back injuries, shoulder and knee damage, whiplash, and soft tissue injuries from auto, bicycle, and pedestrian accidents.

"Ridgewood families work hard, and an injury can put their income and their recovery at risk at the same time," said Kenneth Toby spokesperson for Brookln Physical Therapy. "Our job is to get patients seen quickly, treat them properly, and handle the No-Fault and Workers' Compensation documentation so they can focus on getting better."

Comprehensive Care Under One Roof

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Bushwick Medical brings together the services injured patients typically need, so they don't have to travel between providers:

- Physical therapy and rehabilitation

- Chiropractic care

- Pain management

- Acupuncture

- Diagnostic imaging, including MRI and X-ray

- Car accident injury treatment

- Workers' Compensation medical care

The practice bills No-Fault and Workers' Compensation carriers directly and offers same-day appointments. This helps patients start treatment quickly and keeps their claims properly documented from the first visit.

Easy Access from Every Part of Ridgewood

The clinic is easy to reach from South Ridgewood near Myrtle-Wyckoff, from Central and North Ridgewood, and from the Fresh Pond Road area. The M train serves Seneca Avenue, Forest Avenue, and Fresh Pond Road and connects with the L train at Myrtle-Wyckoff Avenues. The L also stops at Halsey Street, close to the clinic. Bus routes along Myrtle Avenue, Wyckoff Avenue, Fresh Pond Road, and Metropolitan Avenue provide more options, and the nearest bus stop is at DeKalb Ave and Wilson Ave.

A Neighborhood-Focused Approach

Ridgewood's historic brick row houses, its Myrtle Avenue and Fresh Pond Road shopping corridors, and landmarks like the Vander Ende-Onderdonk House reflect a community with deep roots. Today the neighborhood is a mix of German, Polish, Romanian, Eastern European, and Latino families. Bushwick Medical provides multilingual, culturally aware care that respects that diversity while keeping a high standard of medical treatment.

Besides Ridgewood, Bushwick Medical serves patients from Bushwick, Glendale, Maspeth, Middle Village, Cypress Hills, East Williamsburg, Williamsburg, and Bedford-Stuyvesant.

Part of a Coordinated Brooklyn Network

Bushwick Medical works alongside two sister practices, BCJ Medical at 15 Ocean Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11225, (718) 641-1177, and Linden West Medical at 84 Linden Blvd, Brooklyn, NY 11226, (347) 252-6215. Together they give injured patients across Brooklyn and western Queens consistent, coordinated care.

Residents of Ridgewood who have been injured in a car accident or at work can call Bushwick Medical at (347) 960-6553 to schedule an appointment. Office hours are Monday through Friday, 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

About Bushwick Medical

Bushwick Medical is a Brooklyn-based medical practice specializing in No-Fault insurance, Workers' Compensation, and personal injury care. Under the direction of Sudha Patel, M.D., the practice provides physical therapy, chiropractic care, pain management, acupuncture, and diagnostic imaging, with direct billing to No-Fault and Workers' Compensation carriers. Bushwick Medical is part of the Brooklyn Physical Therapy network, which also includes BCJ Medical and Linden West Medical.

Bushwick Medical

176 Wilson Ave

Brooklyn, NY 11237

(347) 960-6553

Monday – Friday, 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM