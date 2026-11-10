The Class Action Community Publishes Guide On Who Can Be Sued After A Commercial Truck Crash In New York

MENAFN - GetNews) New guide draws on The Class Action Community's analysis of recent verdicts and 2026 rulings, including a Supreme Court decision that opens freight brokers to injury lawsuits

NEW YORK - November 9, 2026 - The Class Action Community, an online community that helps consumers understand lawsuits that may affect them, today published a new guide: Commercial Truck Accident Lawsuits in New York: Who Can Be Sued

The guide explains who can be held responsible after a crash involving an 18-wheeler, box truck, delivery van, garbage truck or bus. It draws on an analysis of the latest New York truck accident lawsuits by Westchester personal injury attorney Jeffrey Weiskopf.

Fewer traffic deaths, but high-stakes truck cases

New York City ended 2025 with 205 traffic deaths, the fewest since record-keeping began in 1910. Crashes involving large trucks still killed 117 people statewide in 2024, according to preliminary federal data.

Commercial vehicle cases also continue to produce large verdicts. In October 2025, a Bronx jury awarded $50.7 million to a pedestrian struck by a city Sanitation truck, and a Manhattan jury awarded $72.5 million to a woman hit by an MTA bus. Both verdicts remain subject to post-trial motions or appeal.

What the guide covers

The guide answers the questions injured people most often ask after a commercial truck crash, including:



Drivers and trucking companies: when a motor carrier is responsible for its driver, and how federal hours-of-service violations can serve as evidence of negligence

Truck owners and rental companies: how a 4-3 April 2026 New York Court of Appeals ruling changed what injured people can recover from rental and leasing companies

Freight brokers: how the U.S. Supreme Court's unanimous May 14, 2026 decision in Montgomery v. Caribe Transport II allows negligent hiring claims against brokers

Manufacturers and successor companies: lessons from the roughly 30 lawsuits filed after the 2023 Farmingdale High School band bus crash on I-84

The City and the MTA: why claims against public vehicles require a notice of claim within 90 days 2026 limits: how New York's new fault rules affect motor vehicle injury cases filed on or after May 26, 2026



“Most people assume a truck crash means suing the driver, but the answer is often several companies, and sometimes a public agency with a 90-day deadline,” said Christopher Svensson of The Class Action Community.“Large crashes also rarely become class actions, so every injured person needs to understand their own claim and their own deadlines.”

About The Class Action Community

The Class Action Community helps consumers learn about current class action lawsuits and other legal claims that may affect them, and how to pursue justice and compensation. Learn more at ghost or join the community on Skool.