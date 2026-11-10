Brazilian Police Certificate Translation Includes Every Seal And Stamp

MENAFN - GetNews)"Brazil USA Translations illustrates Brazilian police certificate translation with a certidão de antecedentes criminais beside its certified English translation."Brazilian police certificate translation from Brazil USA Translations includes a signed Certificate of Accuracy for USCIS, covers every seal and stamp, and is delivered within 24 hours.

Cape Coral, FL - November 9, 2026 - Brazilian police certificate translation from Brazil USA Translations provides a complete English translation with a signed Certificate of Accuracy that meets the USCIS translation requirement in 8 CFR 103.2(b)(3). Delivery is made within 24 hours, but many requests are delivered the same day. The service works from a scan or clear phone photo of both sides of the Portuguese certificate, sent online, so the original stays with the applicant. The certified translation is delivered as one PDF that contains the English translation, a copy of the original document and the signed Certificate of Accuracy.

Everything printed on the certificate is translated: who issued it, the dates on it, whether anything is on record, and every seal, stamp and note, including anything on the back. Nothing is left out or summarized. The English version keeps the same layout as the Brazilian original, so an officer can compare the two side by side.

A certidão de antecedentes criminais is Brazil's criminal record check, and it is normally one page. A US checklist may refer to its English translation as a criminal record translation, criminal background check translation or police clearance translation.

US immigration checklists call for the federal Certidão de Antecedentes Criminais issued by Brazil's Polícia Federal. It is a record a Brazilian living in the United States can obtain without traveling back to Brazil.

USCIS does not require a tradução juramentada from a Brazilian sworn translator. It requires a certified translation with a Certificate of Accuracy, as set out in 8 CFR 103.2(b)(3). Brazil USA Translations provides this certificate with every translation, along with a QR code that lets anyone verify its authenticity. A partial or summary translation does not meet the rule; the whole document, including its stamps, seals and codes, must appear in English.

"Sometimes Brazilians think that a state police record is required for their immigration or visa, but it's the federal one that USCIS usually requires. The good news is that anyone with a CPF can get the federal one online in a few minutes," said Ivy Pires of Brazil USA Translations.

A Brazilian can request the federal certificate online, free of charge, from the Polícia Federal at using a CPF number. A clean record reads nada consta, which means nothing on record. The attorney or receiving office decides what is required in a specific case.

The certified translations are used in USCIS green card and naturalization filings. The Portuguese translation service also handles police certificate translations requested for visa applications and background checks by employers.

Service and submission details are published at

About Brazil USA Translations:

Brazil USA Translations is a Florida Portuguese translation company that specializes in translating Brazilian documents from Portuguese into English for use in the United States. Every translation includes a signed Certificate of Accuracy with a QR code for verification.