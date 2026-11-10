The Cedars Discloses Admission Standard For Johannesburg Rehab Care

MENAFN - GetNews) "The Cedars discloses the minimum intake, detox, and family-support standard every admission to its residential rehabilitation facilities must meet, as private treatment enquiries from Johannesburg households increase this year."The Cedars publishes the intake, detox, and family-support standard every admission to its Johannesburg-area residential rehabilitation facilities must meet.

JOHANNESBURG - 9 November, 2026 - The Cedars, a private addiction and mental health rehabilitation group operating residential treatment facilities across South Africa, today disclosed the baseline standard that governs every admission across its network: a supervised medical detox assessment, an individualized 12-step based treatment plan, and a structured family support track run in parallel with the resident's own programme. The disclosure responds to a rise in enquiries from Johannesburg-based families comparing private rehabilitation options before committing to an admission.

Private rehabilitation enquiries from Johannesburg households increasingly center on what happens behind the intake form rather than on amenities. Families ask how detox is supervised, whether relatives are brought into the process during the stay, and what a resident's first weeks at home look like after discharge. The Cedars said this shift reflects families doing more homework before admission, often after a previous unsuccessful attempt at treatment elsewhere. The group said a facility's standard matters more to these families than its description of itself.

"Families calling us during a crisis don't want a brochure - they want to know exactly what the first week looks like and who is in the room with their relative," a Cedars spokesperson said. "Publishing the standard removes the guesswork from that first phone call."

Intake and Detox Standards

Every admission into The Cedars' residential network begins with a supervised medical detox assessment before any 12-step based treatment work starts. The assessment sets the pace and setting of withdrawal management and is repeated whenever a resident's circumstances change during the stay. Treatment planning afterward is individualized rather than templated, built around the resident's substance use history, co-occurring mental health needs, and any prior treatment attempts. The group treats this sequencing, detox first and planning second, as fixed across every facility in its network rather than left to individual discretion.

Family Support Protocol

A structured family support track runs alongside the resident's own programme at each Cedars facility rather than being offered as an optional extra. Family members take part in scheduled sessions during the residential stay itself, not only at discharge, on the basis that addiction affects a household and not only the person in treatment. The Cedars has standardized this track across its properties so a family engaging with one facility receives the same baseline involvement as a family at another, including families supporting a relative through addictive behaviours such as pornography addiction.

Relapse Prevention and Continuing Care

Relapse prevention planning begins before a resident leaves residential care, with a continuing care plan drafted ahead of discharge rather than assembled afterward. The plan sets out which 12-step meetings, outpatient check-ins, or alumni touchpoints the resident will use once they return home. The Cedars positions this pre-discharge planning as the component that separates a residential stay from a short-term intervention, and the group applies it uniformly across its facilities regardless of which one a resident is admitted to.

The standard also sets a baseline for staffing: every facility maintains a multi-disciplinary team spanning medical, psychological, and counselling roles, rather than concentrating admission decisions in a single clinician. The Cedars said this structure is designed so a resident's detox, treatment planning, and family sessions are coordinated by the same team rather than handed between separate providers during a stay.

"A detox bed is the easy part to provide. The harder part is what happens in the months after someone leaves, and that is where most of our standard is concentrated," the Cedars team said.

About The Cedars

The Cedars is a private group of addiction and mental health rehabilitation facilities operating residential treatment centres across South Africa, serving individuals in and around Johannesburg seeking private rehabilitation care. The group provides drug and alcohol detox, 12-step based treatment, relapse prevention planning, and structured family support programmes, including support for families affected by addictive behaviours such as pornography addiction. Every admission follows the same baseline standard: a supervised medical detox assessment, an individualized 12-step based treatment plan, and a family support track that runs throughout the residential stay, with continuing care planning completed before discharge. More information is available at co.