MENAFN - GetNews)"Trucks inside the Mr. Dentless paint protection film (PPF) and ceramic coating shop in Greeley, Colorado."Greeley shop outlines film coverage, coating maintenance and repair of existing dents for drivers across Northern Colorado.

Greeley, Colorado - November 9, 2026 - Mr. Dentless, a family-owned auto shop in Greeley, highlights paint protection film, ceramic coating and paintless dent repair for Colorado drivers planning winter vehicle care. The services address different needs: road-debris protection, easier surface cleaning and repair of existing dents.

Mr. Dentless offers four paint protection film coverage packages: Partial Front, Full Front, Track Pack and Full Body. Clear urethane film absorbs impact from stones and road debris to help prevent paint chips. Partial Front covers part of the hood and fenders, headlights and the full bumper. Full Body extends coverage across painted surfaces, including doors, roof and trunk.

Coverage can focus on high-impact panels or the full vehicle, depending on driving habits and protection goals. The Partial Front package keeps costs lower by concentrating on exposed front areas. Installation includes washing and decontamination, indoor wet application and checks of film edges and adhesion. Gentle washing and avoiding harsh chemicals support ongoing maintenance.

Ceramic coating serves a different purpose from film. The coating helps water, dirt and road grime release more easily and provides resistance to environmental contaminants, including road chemicals. Ceramic coating does not prevent rock chips or physical impact damage. Owners can choose film and ceramic coating for layered protection, combining impact protection with easier cleaning and chemical resistance.

Paintless dent repair addresses existing door dings, creases and hail damage when the paint and panel condition are suitable. Technicians assess dent depth, panel access and metal stretch before reshaping the metal without sanding, fillers or repainting. The shop provides a lifetime warranty on completed dent repairs for as long as the customer owns the vehicle, covering defects related to the repair work.

Drivers can request a free quote and find directions through the Mr. Dentless Google listing.

About Mr. Dentless:

Mr. Dentless is a family-owned auto shop providing paint protection film at 1543 1st Ave, Greeley, Weld County, Colorado 80631. The shop uses Ceramic Pro ceramic coatings and also offers paintless dent repair, hail repair, auto detailing and window tinting for daily drivers and luxury vehicles. Mr. Dentless LLC was formed in Colorado on August 12, 2019, according to the state's public business record. Owner Eddy Rodriguez was raised in Greeley, and the business focuses on restoring and protecting vehicles for drivers across Northern Colorado.

Phone: (970) 610-1555. Website:.