MENAFN - GetNews)"A sports car inside the DeCo Tinting window tinting and paint protection film shop in Sheridan, Colorado."Autobahn window film, paint protection film and ceramic coating give local drivers options for winter vehicle care.

Sheridan, Colorado - November 9, 2026 - DeCo Tinting provides Autobahn window tinting in Sheridan for drivers preparing for Colorado's winter months. The vehicle protection shop also installs paint protection film, ceramic coating, vehicle wraps and commercial wraps, giving motorists options for caring for their vehicles inside and out.

Low winter sun can make glare a concern on everyday drives. Window tinting from DeCo Tinting is designed to reduce glare and UV exposure while adding privacy. Film selection takes account of the driver's preferences and Colorado's tint requirements, which apply to the installed glass and film together.

DeCo Tinting offers Ceramic i3+, Ceramic i3, Black Ceramic and Autobahn Black window films, each listed with a Lifetime No-Hassle Warranty. Front Two and Whole Car packages provide different coverage options. Customers can compare light and dark shades through the shop's online tint simulator before discussing their choice at a consultation.

For paint protection, DeCo Tinting installs Autobahn Incognito X PPF, also known as clear bra. The film is designed to protect painted surfaces against rock chips, scratches and road debris. Partial Front, Full Front, Track Pack and Full Vehicle packages let customers choose which areas they want covered.

Ceramic coating from DeCo Tinting adds another option for surface care. Autobahn Keramik X provides water repellency and chemical resistance, helping make routine cleaning easier. The coating does not replace regular washing to remove road grime and deicer residue during winter.

A free quote starts with the vehicle and the work requested. Window tint cost depends on the vehicle, window count and film tier. Installation includes a consultation, glass preparation, film application and a final inspection for alignment, clarity and finish.

DeCo Tinting serves Englewood, Greenwood Village, Lakewood, Highlands Ranch and Green Mountain from its shop near South Federal Boulevard and West Hampden Avenue. Its Google Business Profile displayed a 5.0 rating from 306 reviews when checked on November 4, 2026. Drivers can find the listing and directions on Google Maps.

About DeCo Tinting:

DeCo Tinting is a window tinting and vehicle protection shop at 3535 S Irving St A, Sheridan, Arapahoe County, Colorado 80110. Services include Autobahn window film and Incognito X paint protection film, ceramic coating, and vehicle wraps using 3M and Avery Dennison films for cars, trucks and fleets. Owner Brodie Mathews leads the business, and the shop says it has 12 years of experience. Its focus is protecting and customizing vehicles for local drivers across the Denver metro. Phone: (303) 856-5983. Website: decotinting.