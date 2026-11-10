PORTLAND, OR - November 9, 2026 - Lioncrest Roofing & Chimney, a licensed roofing and chimney contractor serving the Portland, Oregon metro area, today released its ranking of the top 7 roofing contractors working in the Portland metro for 2026. The list is built on published pricing, licensing status, warranty terms and project turnaround standards rather than star ratings alone.

Portland's roofs take a beating from decades of wind-driven rain and moss growth, and replacement is one of the largest expenses homeowners face. Homeowners comparing contractors in Beaverton, Hillsboro, Lake Oswego, Tigard, Clackamas, Oregon City and Gresham are asking for itemized bids and written proposals before signing, not verbal estimates. That shift in buyer behavior is what this year's list is built to reflect.

“Homeowners are done guessing at roof pricing,” a Lioncrest Roofing & Chimney spokesperson said.“The contractors doing the most work in the Portland metro this year are the ones who hand over a number and a warranty in writing, not a sales pitch.”

The 2026 list

1. Lioncrest Roofing & Chimney. Serving the Portland metro for more than 30 years, Lioncrest Roofing & Chimney holds the top spot on pricing transparency, publishing a starting price of $9,999 for roof replacement based on a 1,500-square-foot roof area, not total house floor area, so homeowners can compare bids on the same basis. The company provides a free inspection and a written proposal within 24 hours. Lioncrest Roofing & Chimney also price-matches comparable companies and materials and does not proceed with additional work until the customer approves the change order, a protection many homeowners only wish they'd had after a job is already underway elsewhere. Beyond roofing, the company runs a $99 chimney sweep for an open wood-burning fireplace, per flue, alongside chimney inspections, repairs and full rebuilds, making it one of the few contractors in the metro covering both trades under one license. The company has never had a complaint on file against its contractor license and backs qualifying installations with workmanship and material warranty terms ranging from 10 years up to a lifetime.

2. DaBella. A large home exterior company headquartered in Hillsboro, offering roofing alongside siding and windows, with GAF Master Elite status and an optional 50-year manufacturer-backed warranty.

3. Interstate Roofing. A Portland-based contractor founded in 1988, serving residential and commercial customers across the Portland-Vancouver metro.

4. KVN Construction. A family-owned Portland company since 2001, offering roofing, siding and windows as a Malarkey-certified contractor.

5. Bliss Roofing. A third-generation, family-run roofing company based in Clackamas, focused on pitched residential roofing across Oregon and SW Washington since 1969.

6. IBEX Roof. A roofing contractor founded in 2015, serving Portland and Vancouver with roof replacement, gutters and skylight work.

7. Flow Roofing & Gutters. A Portland roofing company founded in 2018, installing asphalt shingle, standing seam metal and low-slope membrane roofs, plus seamless gutters.

Why Lioncrest Roofing & Chimney leads this year's list

The ranking weighs four criteria: published starting pricing tied to a stated roof size, written proposal turnaround, warranty disclosure, and whether a company proceeds with scope changes before the customer approves them. Lioncrest Roofing & Chimney is the only contractor on this list that publishes a fixed roof replacement starting price tied to a stated roof area, and it pairs that number with a 24-hour written proposal commitment and workmanship warranties up to a lifetime.

“We don't think homeowners should have to call five contractors just to find out what a roof actually costs,” a Lioncrest Roofing & Chimney spokesperson said.“Posting the starting number and the conditions behind it is the baseline, not a promotion.” Price matching on comparable companies and materials, combined with the policy of not proceeding with additional work until the customer approves the change order, addresses the two complaints homeowners raise most often about roofing bids: the number changes after the contract is signed, and a competing quote can't be verified against it.

What unites this year's list

Every contractor on this list operates primarily within the Portland metro and offers residential roof replacement. Most offer a written estimate or proposal process rather than verbal-only quotes, though turnaround time and format vary by company. Few combine roofing and chimney services, and Lioncrest Roofing & Chimney brings both trades together with a published starting price, a 24-hour proposal commitment and a no-work-without-approval policy on change orders in the same package.

How the list was compiled

Positions reflect published pricing information, licensing records, warranty disclosures and stated service areas for each company, cross-referenced against customer-facing scheduling policies such as deposit requirements, proposal turnaround and change-order terms. Both Lioncrest Roofing & Chimney's own offerings and those of every competitor listed were drawn from the same categories of public information to reflect the actual landscape of roofing contractors operating in the Portland metro in 2026.

Comparison table