MENAFN - GetNews)"Technicians work on a red sports car inside the Buffalo Car Care paint protection film shop in Buffalo, New York."Fusion Plus ceramic coating also gives local commuters a second layer of winter vehicle care, with a different job from the film.

Buffalo, New York - November 09, 2026 - Buffalo Car Care offers XPEL paint protection film to local drivers heading into winter, and it also offers Fusion Plus ceramic coating for the same season.

The National Weather Service puts Buffalo's 1991 to 2020 normal snowfall at 7.8 inches in November, 25.3 inches in December and 95.4 inches for the full year. Buffalo Car Care's paint protection film page says harsh winters bring road salt and debris that lead to paint chips and corrosion, and that intense UV exposure in warmer months can fade paint.

XPEL paint protection film is a transparent, durable layer applied over the paint. The page says it blocks UV rays, that minor scratches disappear with heat because the film is self-healing, and that it typically lasts up to 10 years. It also says the film can be removed without damaging the paint.

Buffalo Car Care lists five paint protection film packages, from a front bumper to the full body. Each lists a 10-year warranty and anti-contamination protection. Prices rise with coverage, starting at $999 plus tax for the front bumper package and reaching $6,500 plus tax for the full body package, as listed in November 2026. Drivers can request a free quote on the page or by phone.

Fusion Plus ceramic coating does a different job. Its page describes a hydrophobic layer that repels water, dirt and contaminants, along with UV protection and easier maintenance. Ceramic coating resists minor scratches, the page says, and it points drivers who want additional scratch and chip resistance to paint protection film. For coating over film, the Fusion+ Essential package is described for paint or PPF and is listed at $999 for a one-year coating and $1,199 for a four-year coating.

Buffalo Car Care is listed in XPEL's installer finder for Buffalo for XPEL paint protection film and Fusion Plus ceramic coating.

It is on Main Street, about half a mile from Eastern Hills Mall on Transit Road, and serves drivers from Amherst, Williamsville, Clarence, Lancaster, Orchard Park, East Aurora and Lewiston, each with its own page on the website. Buffalo Car Care on Google Maps displayed a 4.9-star rating from 678 reviews when checked on November 6, 2026.

About Buffalo Car Care:

Buffalo Car Care is a paint protection film shop offering XPEL paint protection film at 8214 Main St, Buffalo, Erie County, New York 14221. It also offers XPEL Fusion Plus ceramic coating, colored paint protection film, windshield protection film and car detailing for cars, trucks and SUVs. According to its website, the business has served the area for over 15 years. Its focus is protecting vehicles for drivers across its service area. Phone: (716) 688-9274. Website: buffalocarcare