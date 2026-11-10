New Menopause Community App Stillup Launches On Iphone And Android For Women Awake At Night

MENAFN - GetNews) Savannah founder Amy Schuman opens an iPhone and Android community where women in perimenopause, menopause and postmenopause see who else is up

Savannah, GA, USA - November 9, 2026 - stillUp, a mobile app and online community for women in perimenopause, menopause and postmenopause, is now available on iPhone and Android following its launch on Monday, November 9, 2026. Founder and CEO Amy Schuman built the app for women who lie awake at night or feel lonely during the day. Members see who else is up, turn on a star and start a conversation with another woman in the same stage of life.

The app's tagline, "Up at 3am? So are we.", grew out of Schuman's own experience of two very different seasons in a mother's life: the night feedings of early motherhood, and the sleepless nights that often come with menopause.

stillUp is open at every hour. Schuman designed the community for daytime use as well, so a member who wants company at noon finds the same rooms and the same star map she would find at 3am.

The app launches with four main features:



Who's Up star map: A member turns on her "I'm awake" star, sees who else is up at that moment and taps "Talk to someone who's stillUp" to start a conversation.

For Us chat rooms: Three rooms, Life For Us, HRT For Us and Fashion For Us, host open talk about hormones and HRT, marriage, purpose, the empty nest and what to wear.

Pray With Us: An optional space where members post prayer requests, pray for another woman and share praise reports. Up With Amy: Founder posts, announcements, live chats and giveaways on the Home page.

Member controls are part of the launch version. A member sends a conversation request before private messaging opens, and she can block or report another member at any time. Profiles show a city and an optional awake status.

"When we were younger, we were up at 3am feeding our babies, and we had purpose and company. Now so many of us lie awake at 3am alone, asking who understands us and who we are now," said Amy Schuman, Founder and CEO of stillUp. "I built stillUp so no woman going through menopause has to feel alone, at 3am or any other hour. When she wonders if anyone else is awake, the answer is: so are we."

Schuman founded stillUp in Savannah in 2026. She remains active inside the app through Up With Amy, where she posts updates and hosts live chats with members.

stillUp is free to download now on the App Store and Google Play.

Download links for both platforms are at .

About stillUp

stillUp is a mobile app and online community where women in perimenopause, menopause and postmenopause connect with other women who understand, at any time of day or night. Founded in 2026 by Savannah, Georgia entrepreneur Amy Schuman, stillUp lets women turn on their star, see who else is up, and talk openly about HRT, relationships, purpose, fashion and life after motherhood. The mission of stillUp is to make sure no woman goes through menopause feeling alone. stillUp is a peer community and does not provide medical advice. It is free to download on the App Store and Google Play.