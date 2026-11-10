Can AI Find Leadership Wisdom? Paul Klotman's The Book Of Management Finds Plenty Of Advice And Very Little That Is Useful

MENAFN - GetNews) "New leadership satire uses artificial intelligence to expose contradictory management advice and argues for clearer decisions, practical judgment, and accountability"

Houston, TX - November 9, 2026 - The Book of Management: Discovered Under a Tree in Texas, a new leadership satire by Paul Klotman, examines how polished management language can obscure decisions, responsibility, and useful direction. Written in collaboration with artificial intelligence, the book pairs exaggerated executive advice with practical“Reality Checks” grounded in Klotman's fifty years in academic medicine.

Klotman brings fifty years in academic medicine and experience helping institutions navigate hospital fires, floods, hurricanes, blackouts, financial crises, 9/11, and a global pandemic. Those experiences taught him that under pressure, leaders do not need grander language. They need judgment, clarity, and accountability.

When friends encouraged him to write a management book, Klotman chose an unconventional tool: artificial intelligence. It readily produced familiar formulas, slogans, frameworks, and contradictions. Klotma used that output as material for satire, then supplied the practical standard drawn from experience: say what you mean, do what you said, and leave things better.

The contrast drives the book. Executives are told to be humble but commanding, trust data but follow instinct, stay the course but pivot, and move quickly while slowing down to speed up. Through chapters on strategic vagueness, meaningless inspiration, promotion mistakes, and disastrous transitions, Klotman turns this abundance of advice into comedy. Each chapter ends with a“Reality Check” focused on what is useful: speak plainly, make decisions, assign responsibility, develop people, transfer knowledge, and strengthen the organization.

Klotman offers a simple test for separating impressive language from useful advice:



Does it name a decision?

Could a reasonable person disagree with it? Would someone know what to do tomorrow because of it?



If the answer to all three questions is no, the advice may sound wise but provides little help. The book's alternative is deliberately uncomplicated: leadership language should clarify what matters, what was decided, who is responsible, and what happens next.

The Book of Management is written for executives, board members, search committees, HR leaders, educators, aspiring managers, and anyone who has survived a meeting about a meeting. Its humor targets the excess of management language; its serious message is straightforward: say what you mean, do what you said, and leave things better.

About the Book:

The Book of Management: Discovered Under a Tree in Texas, by Paul Klotman, is a satirical examination of executive language, leadership mythology, and the difference between sounding wise and leading well. Written in collaboration with artificial intelligence, the book pairs absurd management advice with practical reality checks.

About the Publisher:

Spark Leaf Publishing is an expert book publisher and professional book publishing company based in Hallandale Beach, Florida. Its team of writers, editors, designers, and book marketing experts supports authors with ghostwriting, editing, cover design, formatting, publishing, distribution, audiobook production, and professional book marketing services. The company works with first-time authors, returning authors, memoirists, and business leaders in the United States and worldwide.