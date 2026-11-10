New Leadership Satire Asks The Question Every Meeting Avoids: What Does That Actually Mean?

MENAFN - GetNews) In The Book of Management: Discovered Under a Tree in Texas, veteran academic medicine leader Paul Klotman uses satire and artificial intelligence to examine buzzwords, strategic fog, and confident sentences that lead nowhere.

Houston, TX - November 9, 2026 - Paul Klotman's new leadership satire, The Book of Management: Discovered Under a Tree in Texas, draws on fifty years in academic medicine to examine the language, rituals, and conventional wisdom of organizational life. Written in collaboration with artificial intelligence, the book combines humor with practical guidance on clarity, judgment, and accountability.

Fifty Years of Leadership Mostly Learned the Hard Way

Across five decades in academic medicine, Klotman helped guide institutions through hospital fires, floods, hurricanes, financial crises, blackouts, ice storms, 9/11, and a global pandemic. Those experiences shaped the book's central argument: leaders are most useful when they speak clearly, make decisions, and accept responsibility.

“Most of what I have learned came from watching bad leaders really bad leaders and trying to do the opposite,” Klotman writes in the prologue. The result is not another solemn formula for excellence. It is a field guide to recognizing empty advice before someone puts it on a slide.

A Management Book About Management Books

The business shelf is crowded with secret habits, transformational frameworks, and diagrams containing arrows of great significance. This book asks a less marketable but more useful question: after the applause, what is anyone supposed to do?

Presented in two parts one about reaching the top and one about leaving it the book targets strategic vagueness, inspirational quotations, leadership clichés, and the mysterious authority of a professionally designed slide deck. Its humor is dry, its targets are familiar, and its central argument is serious: clear thinking begins with clear language.

Written in Collaboration With Artificial Intelligence

Klotman is candid about writing in collaboration with artificial intelligence. The book does not suggest that a machine understands leadership. Instead, it shows how readily A can produce polished, abstract, reassuring prose and how closely that prose can resemble language organizations already reward.

A Practical Exercise for Your Next Meeting

Listen for a sentence that sounds important but changes nothing. Ask for a specific next step, owner, and deadline. Observe the room. For additional research, count how many times someone says“strategic,”“transformational,” or“going forward.”

For Anyone Who Has Ever Been Strategically Aligned

The book is written for new managers, seasoned executives, board members, physicians, educators, consultants, and every employee who has nodded thoughtfully while privately wondering what was just said. It works as a gift, a conversation starter, and a discreet companion for the next leadership retreat.

About the Author

Paul Klotman is a physician, educator, and longtime leader in academic medicine. Over fifty years, he has helped institutions navigate crises, change, and the everyday hazards of organizational life. His observations are informed by experience, sharpened by satire, and developed in collaboration with artificial intelligence.

About the Publisher:

Spark Leaf Publishing is an expert book publisher and professional book publishing company based in Hallandale Beach, Florida. Its team of writers, editors, designers, and book marketing experts supports authors with ghostwriting, editing, cover design, formatting, publishing, distribution, audiobook production, and professional book marketing services. The company works with first-time authors, returning authors, memoirists, and business leaders in the United States and worldwide.