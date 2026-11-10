Gianni Nigro Pugliesi Debuts“The Olive Tree: Blood Tears Vengeance,” A Story Of Two Boys Forged By Tragedy Into Men Of Power

MENAFN - GetNews)Author Gianni Nigro Pugliesi has released "The Olive Tree: Blood Tears Vengeance," a family saga set in the hills of Sicily. The book follows two boys who survive a single, devastating afternoon and spend the rest of their lives figuring out who that day made them.

Two Boys, One Unthinkable Day

The story begins in Mount Missirio, home to an olive orchard the Russo family has tended for generations. When a mafia boss sets out to control the region's olive oil trade, the violence reaches the orchard itself. Ten-year-old Emilio and his cousin Remo watch their families die that day. What happens next shapes both boys long before either is old enough to understand it.

More Than a Revenge Story

Nigro Pugliesi doesn't treat tragedy as the point of the book. He treats it as the beginning. Readers follow Emilio and Remo as they lean on unexpected allies, carry grief they never asked for, and slowly grow into men who build something out of what was taken from them. The old olive tree at the center of the orchard becomes a quiet thread through the story, a reminder that some roots hold even after everything above ground is gone.

"I wanted readers to sit with these two boys long enough to understand them, not just watch what happens to them," said Nigro Pugliesi. "Every choice they make later in life traces back to that one day."

Why This Story Matters Now

Family, loyalty, and the cost of survival are subjects readers keep returning to, and "The Olive Tree explores them through a setting few novels visit closely: Sicily's olive oil trade and the families who built their lives around it. The book offers a grounded, human look at how ordinary people get pulled into extraordinary circumstances, and what it costs to hold on to who you are when everything else is stripped away.

About the Author

Gianni Nigro Pugliesi writes character-driven fiction rooted in family history, heritage, and the quiet resilience of people who rebuild after loss. "The Olive Tree: Blood Tears Vengeance" is his latest work.

About The Publisher:

Spark Leaf Publishing is an expert book publisher and professional book publishing company based in Hallandale Beach, Florida. Its team of writers, editors, designers, and book marketing experts supports authors with ghostwriting, editing, cover design, formatting, publishing, distribution, audiobook production, and professional book marketing services. The company works with first-time authors, returning authors, memoirists, and business leaders in the United States and worldwide.