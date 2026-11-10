Gianni Nigro Pugliesi Debuts The Olive Tree: Blood Tears Vengeance, A Sicilian Saga Of Loyalty, Loss, And Justice

MENAFN - GetNews) A multigenerational novel asks what happens when grief meets a boy's need for justice, and who he becomes along the way.

Conroe, TX - November 9, 2026 - Author Gianni Nigro Pugliesi has released The Olive Tree: Blood Tears Vengeance, a Sicilian family saga about loyalty, loss, and the long road to justice. The novel spans eight chapters and about 300 pages, from“Roots of Sicily” to“Justice Under the Olive Tree.”

What Is the Story About?

The book opens in 1990 on an olive orchard in Mount Missirio, Sicily. Two young cousins, Emilio and Remo, live a simple life of family lunches and tree-top games. Then one afternoon changes everything. From there, Pugliesi follows the boys as they escape, find unexpected allies, build new families, and grow into men shaped by what they have lost. Along the way, chapters such as“Love, Loss, and Legacy” and“Building an Empire” show how a family rebuilds when it has every reason to give up.

The orchard anchors the story. Its oldest tree stands more than 400 years ol, and it has watched owners, wars, and generations come and go.

Why Readers Will Care

Crime fiction often asks who wins. Pugliesi asks a quieter question: what does loss do to a person over decades? Readers will find:



Loyalty under pressure. Friends and relatives choose between safety and standing together.

A vivid Sicilian setting. Orchards, olive oil, and village life feel lived in, not borrowed from a postcard.

Human stakes. Love, loss, and legacy get as much space as danger and strategy. A real moral debate. The book lets readers weigh justice against vengeance for themselves.

A Note on Authenticity

The book's copyright page explains that the story draws on the author's experiences, reflections, and perspectives. Names, places, and details have been changed or fictionalized. That grounding gives the saga its emotional weight while keeping it clearly a work of fiction

Readers should know the novel includes violence and mature themes. It suits adult fans of crime sagas and family dramas.

Join the Conversation

When someone takes your family, where does justice end and vengeance begin? Share your answer with the author and other readers after you finish the book. Which character's choices stayed with you the longest, and would you have chosen differently? Post your thoughts in a review or on social media and tag the author.

About The Publisher:

Spark Leaf Publishing is an expert book publisher and professional book publishing company based in Hallandale Beach, Florida. Its team of writers, editors, designers, and book marketing experts supports authors with ghostwriting, editing, cover design, formatting, publishing, distribution, audiobook production, and professional book marketing services. The company works with first-time authors, returning authors, memoirists, and business leaders in the United States and worldwide.