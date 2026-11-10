Looking For Your Next Mafia Family Saga? Gianni Nigro Pugliesi's The Olive Tree: Blood Tears Vengeance Delivers

MENAFN - GetNews) A Sicilian orchard, a 400-year-old tree, and a family story that spans generations

Conroe, TX - November 9, 2026 - Finished your last mafia novel and can't find one that feels as real? Author Gianni Nigro Pugliesi offers an answer. His book, The Olive Tree: Blood Tears Vengeance, opens in a Sicilian orchard and follows one family across decades, loyalties, and continents.

The story begins in 1990 at the Russo family orchard in Mount Missirio, where an olive tree more than 400 years old still stands. Mafia pressure over Sicily's olive oil trade weighs on everyone nearby. Pugliesi stays focused on people: cousins who grew up like brothers, mothers who pack lunches, and neighbors who watch the road.

Eight chapters carry readers from "Roots of Sicily to "Justice Under the Olive Tree." Along the way, the book explores survival, the families people build, love and loss, ambition, and the long reach of old grudges. It takes its time reaching answers, leaving them for readers to discover.

For readers tired of crime stories that confuse shock with depth, the book offers a steadier pull. Business deals, shared meals, and hard choices sit side by side, so the drama grows from relationships instead of noise. Each chapter opens a new stage in its characters' lives, which makes the book easy to read in sittings and easy to discuss afterward.

Readers who value honest sourcing will appreciate the author's note. It explains that the book draws on the author's experiences and perspectives, with some names, places, and details changed. That openness tells readers what they are holding: a novel shaped by lived feeling, not a dry history lesson.

Anyone who has sat through a loud family lunch, with an uncle arguing about football and biscotti passed hand to hand, will recognize the warmth that anchors this book. That warmth makes every risk feel personal.

Join the Conversation



Which would you protect first: your family's land or your family's name?

What might a 400-year-old tree witness that people forget?

Which family bond would you most want to follow across decades? Reading with a book club? Pick one chapter title, predict what it promises, then compare notes after you finish.

Who Should Read It

Fans of mafia fiction, multigenerational sagas, and stories set in Sicily will find plenty to discuss. Readers who prefer character and consequence over constant action may enjoy it most.

About The Publisher:

Spark Leaf Publishing is an expert book publisher and professional book publishing company based in Hallandale Beach, Florida. Its team of writers, editors, designers, and book marketing experts supports authors with ghostwriting, editing, cover design, formatting, publishing, distribution, audiobook production, and professional book marketing services. The company works with first-time authors, returning authors, memoirists, and business leaders in the United States and worldwide.