Leading All-In-One Business Operations Provider, Settlr Global, Reaches USD 250,000 Annual Run Rate In Three Months Across EOR, Company Incorporation And More

MENAFN - GetNews) Incubated by WOWS Global, which has put USD 250,000 of pre-seed funding into the company since February 2026, the Bangkok startup is now raising USD 1 million to build service modules for a single platform covering Employer of Record, payroll, visa and work permit, incorporation, accounting and tax services for Thai-owned SMEs and foreign companies entering Thailand.

BANGKOK, Thailand - November 9, 2026 - Settlr Global, a Bangkok-based business operations startup founded in February 2026 as the operating arm of WOWS Global, reached an annualized revenue run rate of USD 250,000 within its first three months of operation. WOWS Global, the Singapore-incorporated corporate advisory and investment banking group operating across Southeast Asia, has invested USD 250,000 in pre-seed funding since Settlr Global's founding, extending the group into corporate services, HR and business advisory in Thailand. Settlr Global runs company registration, Employer of Record, payroll, visas and work permits, and accounting and tax on one platform for Thai-owned businesses and foreign founders entering Thailand.

Its services sit on two desks within one client platform. A People & HR desk covers Employer of Record (EOR), payroll and social security, visas and work permits, and fractional CHRO support, while a Business Operations desk handles company registration and BOI registration support, accounting and tax, fractional CFO work and corporate legal advisory. For overseas companies without a Thai entity, the company says its Employer of Record Thailand service can place a first hire in about two days, starting at one employee, with fees from THB 8,999 per employee per month for local hires and THB 10,999 for expat hires. As a visa service provider, Settlr Global prepares applications for routes including the Destination Thailand Visa.

"Reaching a USD 250,000 run rate in three months shows how much demand there is, and this investment gives the team the platform and the people to meet it," said Gagan Ajmani, founder and CEO of WOWS Global and managing director of Settlr Global.

WOWS Global created Settlr Global to serve clients who, after registering their companies through the group's advisory work across Southeast Asia, needed ongoing support with payroll, visas, tax filings and renewals. Foreign companies drawn by Board of Investment incentives, including corporate income tax exemptions for qualifying projects, face the same monthly filings, payroll and tax deadlines as the Thai-owned SMEs already operating in the country.

"I've spoken to many business owners in Thailand who don't want to deal with the paperwork. That's why I built Settlr Global: one platform for their business operations in Thailand, so they can focus on running the business," said Gagan Ajmani.

Proceeds from the USD 1 million round will go toward AI-native service modules across the platform. With that funding and WOWS Global's continued backing, the company plans to expand the Settlr Global client platform, grow its Bangkok team of compliance, accounting, HR and legal specialists, widen its People and HR services for companies hiring in Thailand before setting up their own entity, and build referral partnerships with banks, law firms and business chambers serving Thai and foreign-owned businesses.

Because Settlr Global sits inside WOWS Global, clients preparing to raise capital or expand across the region can move to the group's advisory and investment banking teams without changing providers. Starting prices for its eight plans, including company incorporation from THB 25,000, are published in Thai baht on the Settlr Global pricing page, and every engagement is scoped with a tailored quote.

About Settlr Global

Settlr Global, part of WOWS Global, describes itself as "a one stop partner for company registration, visas and work permits, payroll, accounting and tax, legal advisory and fractional CFO support" and runs each engagement through a Scope, Set Up, Go Live and Run process. Managing Director Gagan Ajmani has more than 15 years of experience across Southeast Asia, and the company is based at United Tower, 333/10 Thong Lo, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10100.